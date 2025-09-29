Dayton Community Food Pantry Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Champion Power Equipment 100519 6250-Watt Open Frame Inverter Generator is 50% quieter and 20% lighter than a traditional 5000-watt portable generator.
We cut the noise level in half by integrating Quiet Technology digital inverter components. Then, we created an efficient mechanical design to decrease the overall footprint and weight by 20 percent. A quiet, lightweight, and cost-effective power solution, this inverter is smaller, quieter, lighter…BETTER!
The Intelligauge monitors voltage, frequency and operating hours, and Cold Start Technology ensures a quick start in cold weather.
The 301cc engine produces 6250 starting watts and 5000 running watts, and runs for 13.5 hours at 25% load when the 4.2-gallon fuel tank is full.
From 23 feet, this inverter operates at 69 dBA, about as loud as a vacuum cleaner.
This unit holds 1.2-quarts of oil (recommended 10W-30) and features a low oil shut-off sensor and a Quick Drain oil tube for easy changes.
Confidently connect your sensitive electronics since our hybrid produces only Clean Power (less than 3% THD).
Our Quick Touch Panel offers fast access to controls, while Economy Mode monitors power consumption in real time to reduce electrical load, providing quieter operation, extended engine life and higher fuel economy.
The covered outlets in this inverter include a 120/240V 30A locking outlet (L14-30R), four 120V 20A GFCI protected household outlets (5-20R) and a 12V DC automotive-style outlet with a dual USB adapter and battery-charging cables.
The foldaway handle and never-flat tires make transport and storage a cinch.
3-night stay 2026-2027 season.
$900 value
3-night stay 2026-2027 season.
$400 value
Keep your feather friends fed throughout the Winter with this stylish bird feeder.
Vintage GIORGIO Beverly Hills Plaid Blanket Lap Blanket Throw
51" x 51"
TASTING NOTES:
The fourth edition of our Brut Reserve marries traditional Champagne techniques with an Oregon sensibility. This multi-vintage, multi-variety, multi-vineyard cuvée blends 62% 2020 fruit with 38% reserve wines drawn from select barrels across multiple vintages. The 2020 vintage yielded pristine fruit, all harvested ahead of the wildfires. The result is a naturally expressive wine with remarkable fullness and an ultra-low dosage. Flavors of green apple and ripe citrus mingle with notes of white peach, toasted almond, and a whisper of biscuit. Aromas of green fig lend a verdant lift, while sea salt and honeysuckle grace the long, elegant finish—complex and expressive, yet effortlessly poised.
From Stoller Family Estate
The 2023 vintage of our Heritage Clones Pinot Noir opens with a burst of ripe, juicy marionberry, that leads to aromas of blackberry, raspberry, and other brambly fruits, which are complemented by rich, red earth tones. On the palate, black plum, dark cherries, and baking spices play together. A touch of new oak supports the fruit, while succulent acidity adds freshness to a long, generous finish.
The 2023 vintage will be remembered as a year of abundance with harmonious grapevine development for all growing regions in the Northwest. As winter transitioned into spring, temperatures remained relatively cool, delaying bud break into late May. The weather pattern then shifted to moderately warm and dry, creating excellent conditions for an accelerated bloom that led to perfect pollination and abundant fruit set. Our vineyards ripened in the final two to three weeks of September, creating a condensed window for optimum harvest, a challenge our vineyard and winemaking teams are fully equipped to handle. Thanks to the remarkable summer and fall weather, yields were greater than average and exceeded our own estimates. The wines crafted from the 2023 vintage display excellent quality demonstrated by generous flavors and complex textures.
Furioso 2021 Trovato Vineyard Chardonnay (Yamhill County) $58
2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards Chardonnay Bernan Block
Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley
Domaine De Broglie 2019 Cuvee Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)
Beautiful Live-Edge Juniper Bench crafted by Family Woodworks, McMinnville, OR.
Dimensions: 48" long by 16" wide by 18" tall.
Vintage Otagiri cow napkin holder.
Like new.
Vintage cow canister set. Good condition. No chips. Tallest 12", shortest 8". Value $60
Antique Persian Qajar pottery, raised-relief vase, 19th century.
Good condition.
No chips, no cracks.
5.5" tall, 6.5" at the widest point.
Vintage Japanese hand-painted Nippon 12" vase.
Late 1800's.
Double handle with grape clusters and butterflies.
Gold trim.
Very nice condition
No cracks or chips.
Vintage Denver Broncos cost jacket. Excellent condition
Value $130
Size: Men's XL
Nike, San Francisco 49ers #84 Randy Moss Red Game Jersey
This Smart Controlled Midea Easy Cool 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner cools or dehumidifies home or office spaces quietly, quickly, and efficiently. Rated at 12,000 BTU (ideal for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.), this unit allows you to choose a temperature between 62 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep your air quality intact with an indicator light that tells you when to clean the internal filter, removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs, and stay comfortable with a proximity sensing feature in the remote that adjusts cooling based on your distance from the unit.
Turley Excavation will deliver one 10-yard dump truck load of slag anywhere in Yamhill County.
Slag is a dense, hard, and angular material, which helps it interlock to form a stable surface that resists wear, ruts, and potholes better than gravel. It provides excellent traction, requires low maintenance, and is an environmentally friendly alternative to mined aggregates.
Willamette Valley, Cana Wine Reserve 2023 Pinot Noir
Vintage Currier and Ives service for 4 place setting. Includes dinner plates, soup/salad bowls, bread/butter plates, cups & saucers, 5" dessert bowls.
Also includes 3 separate serving platters. Excellent condition. No chips or cracks. Value $255
Dan Post 13" leather Western boot. Size 9.5 men's. Like new. Retail $225
Vintage cow cookie jar by CoCo Dowley Cert. International Corp. No chips or cracks. A whimsical addition to your kitchen.
Value $30
2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
This Willamette Valley bottle of 2023 Pinot Noir comes with a Jensen Woodwork bottle caddie and bottle stopper, and two wine glasses ready to receive this wonderful wine.
This bottle of Pinot Noir , from Seufet Winery, comes with two empty wine glasses ready to fill and a unique bottle stopper handcrafted at Jensen Woodwork, https://www.jensenwoodwork.com
This finely crafted, continuous-grain Willamette Valley white oak box, by Jensen Woodwork, can be yours!
Dimensions: 4 1/4" Wide x 4" High x 7 3/8" Long
Hand-crochet lap blanket. 40"x 32". Value $30
A nice hand-crochet Christmas lap blanket. 49" x 32". Value $30
A beautiful hand-crochet lap blanket for your favorite gal. Value $30.
David Hill Pinot. Value $40
Gift certificate includes mobile service.
With decades of experience in system repairs, we’re the team you can trust with your RV. Whether you need a roof repair, a roof resealed, electrical repairs, or more, we provide the highest-quality service for both you and your vehicle. Our vast knowledge means we can fix just about anything, so we are always willing to talk to you, take a look at your RV, and offer the best care we can. When you want the best in RV and trailer repair, you want That Trailer Guy.
New Moen 16" grab bar with integrated shelf. Value $40
7 vintage satin Christmas ornaments in original boxes. Dating from 1976 - 1983
Hallmark and American Greetings. Value $105
9 vintage Christmas ornaments. From 1978 to 1990, in original boxes. Includes a Waterford Heirloom and Trail Blazers Sports Collector Series. Total value $140
Coach Rowan Satchel cross-grain leather. Like new condition.
Original cost $328. Value $180
Serial Number: A20022-79946
4 hand towels with crochet top to hang on oven or towel bar. Each one is half of a typical towel. $20 value.
Gift basket of crochet items. Two coasters, two wash cloths, a hot pad, a scrubby and hot cup sleeve. Includes cute gift basket. $30 value.
Buffalo check crochet pumpkin, 7 1/2” diameter with real wood stem. $20 value.
Amigurumi pig in dusty rose and brown. Sits approximately 9” tall. $25 value.
Crochet granny square blanket, a small 24” x 24” blanket. $20 value.
Pair of crochet in muted orange. 5” and 3.5” $25 value.
Kid’s medium crochet poncho with cute dragon flies in the design. $25 value.
Wood cheese cutting board. Includes extra cutting wire and is 11” x 7”. $30 value
