Dayton Community Food Pantry Silent Auction

Well-maintained and with just a few hours of run time.

$926 value

The Champion Power Equipment 100519 6250-Watt Open Frame Inverter Generator is 50% quieter and 20% lighter than a traditional 5000-watt portable generator.

We cut the noise level in half by integrating Quiet Technology digital inverter components. Then, we created an efficient mechanical design to decrease the overall footprint and weight by 20 percent. A quiet, lightweight, and cost-effective power solution, this inverter is smaller, quieter, lighter…BETTER!

The Intelligauge monitors voltage, frequency and operating hours, and Cold Start Technology ensures a quick start in cold weather.

The 301cc engine produces 6250 starting watts and 5000 running watts, and runs for 13.5 hours at 25% load when the 4.2-gallon fuel tank is full.

From 23 feet, this inverter operates at 69 dBA, about as loud as a vacuum cleaner.

This unit holds 1.2-quarts of oil (recommended 10W-30) and features a low oil shut-off sensor and a Quick Drain oil tube for easy changes.

Confidently connect your sensitive electronics since our hybrid produces only Clean Power (less than 3% THD).

Our Quick Touch Panel offers fast access to controls, while Economy Mode monitors power consumption in real time to reduce electrical load, providing quieter operation, extended engine life and higher fuel economy.

The covered outlets in this inverter include a 120/240V 30A locking outlet (L14-30R), four 120V 20A GFCI protected household outlets (5-20R) and a 12V DC automotive-style outlet with a dual USB adapter and battery-charging cables.

The foldaway handle and never-flat tires make transport and storage a cinch.



