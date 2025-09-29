Dayton Community Food Pantry Silent Auction

6200 Watt Generator-LIKE NEW- Value $927 item
6200 Watt Generator-LIKE NEW- Value $927
$450

  • Well-maintained and with just a few hours of run time.
  • $926 value

The Champion Power Equipment 100519 6250-Watt Open Frame Inverter Generator is 50% quieter and 20% lighter than a traditional 5000-watt portable generator.

We cut the noise level in half by integrating Quiet Technology digital inverter components. Then, we created an efficient mechanical design to decrease the overall footprint and weight by 20 percent. A quiet, lightweight, and cost-effective power solution, this inverter is smaller, quieter, lighter…BETTER!

The Intelligauge monitors voltage, frequency and operating hours, and Cold Start Technology ensures a quick start in cold weather.

The 301cc engine produces 6250 starting watts and 5000 running watts, and runs for 13.5 hours at 25% load when the 4.2-gallon fuel tank is full.

From 23 feet, this inverter operates at 69 dBA, about as loud as a vacuum cleaner.

This unit holds 1.2-quarts of oil (recommended 10W-30) and features a low oil shut-off sensor and a Quick Drain oil tube for easy changes.

Confidently connect your sensitive electronics since our hybrid produces only Clean Power (less than 3% THD).

Our Quick Touch Panel offers fast access to controls, while Economy Mode monitors power consumption in real time to reduce electrical load, providing quieter operation, extended engine life and higher fuel economy.

The covered outlets in this inverter include a 120/240V 30A locking outlet (L14-30R), four 120V 20A GFCI protected household outlets (5-20R) and a 12V DC automotive-style outlet with a dual USB adapter and battery-charging cables.

The foldaway handle and never-flat tires make transport and storage a cinch.


2000 Watt Generator-LIKE NEW- Value $400 item
2000 Watt Generator-LIKE NEW- Value $400
$225

  • $400 value.
  • Well-maintained and with just a few hours of run time.
  • Using gasoline, produces 2000 starting watts and 1600 running watts. Using propane, it produces 1800 starting watts and 1440 running watts..Fuel Gauge : No, Gasoline Tank Material : Steel, Wheels : No, Voltmeter : No.
  • DUAL FUEL: Operate your 2000-watt portable generator right out of the box on either gasoline or propane, plus at only 39 pounds, this inverter is one of the lightest 2000-watt inverters in the industry
  • QUIET OPERATION: With an ultra-quiet 53 dBA from 23 feet, enjoy 2000 starting watts, 1700 running watts and up to 11.5 hours run time on gasoline, and 1530 running watts and up to 34 hours on propane
  • PARALLEL READY: The optional, sold-separately clip-on parallel kit enables this inverter to connect with another 2000-watt Champion inverter to double your output power
  • CLEAN POWER FOR SENSITIVE ELECTRONICS: Includes two covered 120V 20A household outlets with clean electricity (less than 3% THD), a 12V automotive-style outlet, plus a handy dual port USB adapter
  • Engine type: 4-Stroke
Cascade River Rustic Base Camp - Value $400 item
Cascade River Rustic Base Camp - Value $400
$225

3-night stay 2026-2027 season.

$400 value


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1098742823101067499?check_out=2025-09-25&viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=5638590C-470E-46FD-BA2C-7E70D719F112&slcid=dc4529d8188d44f4b6eca789cf3a09fe&s=76&adults=2&check_in=2025-09-22&slug=cGIDaGMP&source_impression_id=p3_1759113717_P3R5_ykHLcY9mUVy

Bird Feeder item
Bird Feeder
$10

Keep your feather friends fed throughout the Winter with this stylish bird feeder.

Vintage GIORGIO Plaid Blanket-$50 Value item
Vintage GIORGIO Plaid Blanket-$50 Value
$20

Vintage GIORGIO Beverly Hills Plaid Blanket Lap Blanket Throw

51" x 51"

Foot Massager Machine - Value $137 item
Foot Massager Machine - Value $137 item
Foot Massager Machine - Value $137 item
Foot Massager Machine - Value $137
$25

  • Foot Massager: Equipped with rotation ball, rolling stick and heating, FSA HSA Eligible RENPHO foot massager offers a deep kneading shiatsu foot massage. It massages the feet and relaxes the whole body. Please note that this shiatsu foot massager is not for foot bath use
  • Professional Foot Massage: To provide comprehensive and comfortable massage, RENPHO heated foot massager contains ergonomic design. FSA HSA eligible foot warmer includes 3 kneading and 3 squeeze intensities that can be adjusted to personal preference. The foot massager is FSA eligible items only list
  • Simple, Hygienic and Healthy: The Foot Massager Machine is easy to control using your foot as it contains the touch panel. To keep a clean and healthy environment, there is a removable washable cloth in the foot chambers
  • One Foot Massager for All The Family: RENPHO electric foot massager for plantar fasciitis can accommodate almost all foot sizes up to men size 13 as it contains enlarged foot rooms
Soter Estates Brut Reserve-$70 Value item
Soter Estates Brut Reserve-$70 Value
$25

TASTING NOTES:

The fourth edition of our Brut Reserve marries traditional Champagne techniques with an Oregon sensibility. This multi-vintage, multi-variety, multi-vineyard cuvée blends 62% 2020 fruit with 38% reserve wines drawn from select barrels across multiple vintages. The 2020 vintage yielded pristine fruit, all harvested ahead of the wildfires. The result is a naturally expressive wine with remarkable fullness and an ultra-low dosage. Flavors of green apple and ripe citrus mingle with notes of white peach, toasted almond, and a whisper of biscuit. Aromas of green fig lend a verdant lift, while sea salt and honeysuckle grace the long, elegant finish—complex and expressive, yet effortlessly poised.

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2012-$61 Value item
Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2012-$61 Value
$25

Heritage Clones Pinot Noir-$50 Value item
Heritage Clones Pinot Noir-$50 Value
$25

From Stoller Family Estate

NOTES FROM THE WINEMAKER

The 2023 vintage of our Heritage Clones Pinot Noir opens with a burst of ripe, juicy marionberry, that leads to aromas of blackberry, raspberry, and other brambly fruits, which are complemented by rich, red earth tones. On the palate, black plum, dark cherries, and baking spices play together. A touch of new oak supports the fruit, while succulent acidity adds freshness to a long, generous finish.

VINTAGE OVERVIEW

The 2023 vintage will be remembered as a year of abundance with harmonious grapevine development for all growing regions in the Northwest. As winter transitioned into spring, temperatures remained relatively cool, delaying bud break into late May. The weather pattern then shifted to moderately warm and dry, creating excellent conditions for an accelerated bloom that led to perfect pollination and abundant fruit set. Our vineyards ripened in the final two to three weeks of September, creating a condensed window for optimum harvest, a challenge our vineyard and winemaking teams are fully equipped to handle. Thanks to the remarkable summer and fall weather, yields were greater than average and exceeded our own estimates. The wines crafted from the 2023 vintage display excellent quality demonstrated by generous flavors and complex textures.

Trovato Vineyard Chardonnay- Value $58 item
Trovato Vineyard Chardonnay- Value $58
$25

Furioso 2021 Trovato Vineyard Chardonnay (Yamhill County) $58

Chardonnay Bernan Block item
Chardonnay Bernan Block
$25

2020 Willamette Valley Vineyards Chardonnay Bernan Block

Brooks 2021 Crannell Pinot Noir-$55 Value item
Brooks 2021 Crannell Pinot Noir-$55 Value
$25

Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley

Cuvee Pinot Noir-$44 Value item
Cuvee Pinot Noir-$44 Value
$25

Domaine De Broglie 2019 Cuvee Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value item
Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value item
Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value
$150

Beautiful Live-Edge Juniper Bench crafted by Family Woodworks, McMinnville, OR.

Dimensions: 48" long by 16" wide by 18" tall.

Vintage Otagiri Cow Napkin Holder. Value $24 item
Vintage Otagiri Cow Napkin Holder. Value $24
$7

Vintage Otagiri cow napkin holder.

Like new.


Vintage Cow Canister Set - Value $60 item
Vintage Cow Canister Set - Value $60
$15

Vintage cow canister set. Good condition. No chips. Tallest 12", shortest 8". Value $60

Persian Qajar Pottery - Value $100 item
Persian Qajar Pottery - Value $100
$35

Antique Persian Qajar pottery, raised-relief vase, 19th century. 

Good condition.

No chips, no cracks.

5.5" tall, 6.5" at the widest point.

Vintage Japanese Vase - Value $100 item
Vintage Japanese Vase - Value $100 item
Vintage Japanese Vase - Value $100
$35

Vintage Japanese hand-painted  Nippon 12" vase.

Late 1800's.

Double handle with grape clusters and butterflies.

Gold trim.

Very nice condition

 No cracks or chips.

Vintage Denver Broncos Jacket-Value $130 item
Vintage Denver Broncos Jacket-Value $130 item
Vintage Denver Broncos Jacket-Value $130
$75

Vintage Denver Broncos cost jacket. Excellent condition

 Value $130

Size: Men's XL

San Francisco Game Jersey- Value $70 item
San Francisco Game Jersey- Value $70
$25

Nike, San Francisco 49ers #84 Randy Moss Red Game Jersey

Portable Air Conditioner- Value $260 item
Portable Air Conditioner- Value $260 item
Portable Air Conditioner- Value $260 item
Portable Air Conditioner- Value $260
$100

This Smart Controlled Midea Easy Cool 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner cools or dehumidifies home or office spaces quietly, quickly, and efficiently. Rated at 12,000 BTU (ideal for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.), this unit allows you to choose a temperature between 62 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep your air quality intact with an indicator light that tells you when to clean the internal filter, removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs, and stay comfortable with a proximity sensing feature in the remote that adjusts cooling based on your distance from the unit.

One Load of Slag- Value $300 item
One Load of Slag- Value $300 item
One Load of Slag- Value $300
$150

Turley Excavation will deliver one 10-yard dump truck load of slag anywhere in Yamhill County.

Slag is a dense, hard, and angular material, which helps it interlock to form a stable surface that resists wear, ruts, and potholes better than gravel. It provides excellent traction, requires low maintenance, and is an environmentally friendly alternative to mined aggregates.  

2023 Pinot Noir-Value $40 item
2023 Pinot Noir-Value $40 item
2023 Pinot Noir-Value $40
$25

Willamette Valley, Cana Wine Reserve 2023 Pinot Noir

Vintage Currier and Ives Service- Value, $255 item
Vintage Currier and Ives Service- Value, $255
$75

Vintage Currier and Ives service for 4 place setting. Includes dinner plates, soup/salad bowls, bread/butter plates, cups & saucers, 5" dessert bowls. 

Also includes 3 separate serving platters. Excellent condition. No chips or cracks. Value $255

Dan Post 13" leather Western boots-Value: $225 item
Dan Post 13" leather Western boots-Value: $225 item
Dan Post 13" leather Western boots-Value: $225 item
Dan Post 13" leather Western boots-Value: $225
$50

Dan Post 13" leather Western boot. Size 9.5 men's. Like new. Retail $225

https://www.dillards.com/p/dan-post-mens-milwaukee-13-western-boots/514507377

Vintage cow cookie jar- Value $30 item
Vintage cow cookie jar- Value $30
$10

Vintage cow cookie jar by CoCo Dowley Cert. International Corp. No chips or cracks. A whimsical addition to your kitchen.

Value $30


2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40 item
2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40 item
2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40
$20

2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40 (Copy) item
2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40 (Copy) item
2024 Pinot Noir Rose ------ Value $40 (Copy)
$20

3.05 Cana Wine Reserve--Value $45 item
3.05 Cana Wine Reserve--Value $45
$25

2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

3.05 Cana Wine Reserve Package Deal- Value $100 item
3.05 Cana Wine Reserve Package Deal- Value $100
$55

This Willamette Valley bottle of 2023 Pinot Noir comes with a Jensen Woodwork bottle caddie and bottle stopper, and two wine glasses ready to receive this wonderful wine.

https://www.jensenwoodwork.com

Pinot Noir Barrel Select 2012- Value $40 item
Pinot Noir Barrel Select 2012- Value $40
$25

This bottle of Pinot Noir , from Seufet Winery, comes with two empty wine glasses ready to fill and a unique bottle stopper handcrafted at Jensen Woodwork, https://www.jensenwoodwork.com

Willamette Valley White Oak Box- Value $60 item
Willamette Valley White Oak Box- Value $60
$35

This finely crafted, continuous-grain Willamette Valley white oak box, by Jensen Woodwork, can be yours!

Dimensions: 4 1/4" Wide x 4" High x 7 3/8" Long

Https://www.jensenwoodwork.com

Hand-crochet lap blanket - Value $30 item
Hand-crochet lap blanket - Value $30
$10

Hand-crochet lap blanket. 40"x 32". Value $30


Christmas Lap Blanket- Value $30 item
Christmas Lap Blanket- Value $30
$10

A nice hand-crochet  Christmas lap blanket. 49" x 32". Value $30


Beautiful Hand-Crochet Lap Blanket item
Beautiful Hand-Crochet Lap Blanket
$10

A beautiful hand-crochet lap blanket for your favorite gal. Value $30.

David Hill Pinot-- Value $40 item
David Hill Pinot-- Value $40 item
David Hill Pinot-- Value $40
$20

David Hill Pinot. Value $40

Gift Certificate-Value--$189.00 item
Gift Certificate-Value--$189.00
$125

Gift certificate includes mobile service.

With decades of experience in system repairs, we’re the team you can trust with your RV. Whether you need a roof repair, a roof resealed, electrical repairs, or more, we provide the highest-quality service for both you and your vehicle. Our vast knowledge means we can fix just about anything, so we are always willing to talk to you, take a look at your RV, and offer the best care we can. When you want the best in RV and trailer repair, you want That Trailer Guy.

https://thattrailerguy.com

16" Grab Bar- Value $40 item
16" Grab Bar- Value $40
$10

New Moen 16" grab bar with integrated shelf. Value $40

Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105
$20

7 vintage satin Christmas ornaments in original boxes. Dating from 1976 - 1983

 Hallmark and American Greetings. Value $105


9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140
$40

9 vintage Christmas ornaments. From 1978 to 1990, in original boxes. Includes a Waterford Heirloom and Trail Blazers Sports Collector Series. Total value $140


Coach Rowan Satchel -- Value $180 item
Coach Rowan Satchel -- Value $180 item
Coach Rowan Satchel -- Value $180
$75

Coach Rowan Satchel cross-grain leather. Like new condition.

Original cost $328. Value $180

Serial Number: A20022-79946


Hanging Hand Towels-- Value $20 item
Hanging Hand Towels-- Value $20
$5

4 hand towels with crochet top to hang on oven or towel bar. Each one is half of a typical towel. $20 value.

Gift basket of crochet items - Value $30 item
Gift basket of crochet items - Value $30
$5

Gift basket of crochet items. Two coasters, two wash cloths, a hot pad, a scrubby and hot cup sleeve. Includes cute gift basket. $30 value.

Buffalo Check Crochet Pumpkin - Value $20 item
Buffalo Check Crochet Pumpkin - Value $20
$5

Buffalo check crochet pumpkin, 7 1/2” diameter with real wood stem.  $20 value.

Amigurumi Pig - Value $25 item
Amigurumi Pig - Value $25
$5

Amigurumi pig in dusty rose and brown. Sits approximately 9” tall. $25 value.


Crochet Granny Square Blanket - Value $20 item
Crochet Granny Square Blanket - Value $20
$5

Crochet granny square blanket, a small 24” x 24” blanket. $20 value.

Crochet in Muted Orange - Value $25 item
Crochet in Muted Orange - Value $25
$5

Pair of crochet in muted orange. 5” and 3.5” $25 value.

Kid's Crochet Poncho - Value $25 item
Kid's Crochet Poncho - Value $25
$5

Kid’s medium crochet poncho with cute dragon flies in the design. $25 value.

Wooden Cheese Cutting Board - Value $30 item
Wooden Cheese Cutting Board - Value $30
$10

Wood cheese cutting board. Includes extra cutting wire and is 11” x 7”.  $30 value

