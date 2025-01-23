eventClosed

NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Experience

2x Passes to the Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Suite item
2x Passes to the Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Suite item
2x Passes to the Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Suite item
2x Passes to the Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Suite
$850

auctionV2.input.startingBid

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 2x passes - ($2K+ value!) - Outstanding views of the racetrack from relaxed outdoor seating (pass do not include a reserved grandstand ticket) - Indoor and outdoor entertainment areas - Fully-furnished, climate-controlled lounge with flat panel televisions - Premium food buffet and bar included in the Rolex 24 At -- DAYTONA Lounge (bar service closes at checkered flag) - Hard Rock Bet Fanzone and Pre-Race Access - Private suite entrance *Winner will be notified and provided with digital pass access and information on the experience at auction close*

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing