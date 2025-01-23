NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Experience
2x Passes to the Duels at Daytona Rolex Lounge VIP Suite
$850
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
2x passes - ($2K+ value!)
- Outstanding views of the racetrack from relaxed outdoor seating (pass do not include a reserved grandstand ticket)
- Indoor and outdoor entertainment areas
- Fully-furnished, climate-controlled lounge with flat panel televisions
- Premium food buffet and bar included in the Rolex 24 At -- DAYTONA Lounge (bar service closes at checkered flag)
- Hard Rock Bet Fanzone and Pre-Race Access
- Private suite entrance
*Winner will be notified and provided with digital pass access and information on the experience at auction close*
