Dazzlers Dance Team Fees 2026-2027

Offered by
Team Fee (1st Payment) ($350)
DUE April 10th.
Juniors Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)
DUE April 10th.
Juniors Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)
DUE April 10th.
ELITE Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Deposit ($100)
DUE April 10th.
ELITE Additional Set Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Deposit ($100)
DUE April 10th.
Elite Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)
DUE April 10th.
New Dazzler Bundle:
Personalized Team Jacket ($90)
Track Pants ($35)
Personalized Duffle Bag ($55)
DUE May 8th
ELITE Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)
DUE May 8th
ELITE Additional Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)
DUE May 8th
JUNIORS Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)
DUE May 8th
JUNIORS Additional Set Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)
DUE May 8th
Personalized Team Jacket ($90)
Parent or Dazzler
DUE May 8th
Returning Dazzlers Only
Track Pants ($35)
DUE May 8th
Returning Dazzlers Only
Personalized Duffle Bag ($55)
DUE May 8th
Summer Training Week
DUE June 5th
New Dazzler Team Performance Gear Set ($225)
Long Sleeve, Halter Top and Pants
DUE June 5th
Team Performance Halter Top ($75)
*Returning Dazzlers
DUE June 5th
Team Performance Long Sleeve Top ($75)
*Returning Dazzlers
DUE June 5th
Team Performance Pants ($75)
*Returning Dazzlers
DUE June 5th
Team Fee (2nd Payment) ($350)
DUE July 3rd
End of Year Production Fee ($100)
DUE March 7th
Partial Payment Towards Any Item
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