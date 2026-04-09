Dazzlers Dance Team Booster Club Inc

Offered by

Dazzlers Dance Team Booster Club Inc

Dazzlers Dance Team Fees 2026-2027

Team Fee (1st Payment)
$350

Team Fee (1st Payment) ($350)

DUE April 10th.

JUNIORS Practice Uniform Deposit
$60

Juniors Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)


DUE April 10th.

JUNIORS Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit
$60

Juniors Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)


DUE April 10th.

ELITE Practice/Workout Gear Deposit - 4/10
$100

ELITE Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Deposit ($100)


DUE April 10th.

ELITE Additional Practice/Workout Gear Deposit - 4/10
$100

ELITE Additional Set Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Deposit ($100)


DUE April 10th.

ELITE Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit
$60

Elite Additional Set Practice Uniform Deposit ($60)


DUE April 10th.

New Dazzler Bundle - 5/8/26
$180

New Dazzler Bundle:

Personalized Team Jacket ($90)

Track Pants ($35)

Personalized Duffle Bag ($55)


DUE May 8th

ELITE - Practice/Workout Gear Balance - 5/8/26
$100

ELITE Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)

DUE May 8th

ELITE - Add. Practice/Workout Gear Balance - 5/8/26
$100

ELITE Additional Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)

DUE May 8th

JUNIORS - Practice Uniform Balance - 5/8/26
$60

JUNIORS Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)

DUE May 8th

JUNIORS - Additional Practice Uniform Balance - 5/8/26
$60

JUNIORS Additional Set Practice Uniform and Work Out Uniform Balance ($100)

DUE May 8th

Personalized Team Jacket (Parent or Dazzler) - 5/8/26
$90

Personalized Team Jacket ($90)

Parent or Dazzler


DUE May 8th

(Returning Dazzlers ONLY) Track Pants - 5/8/26
$35

Returning Dazzlers Only

Track Pants ($35)


DUE May 8th

(Returning Dazzlers ONLY) Duffle Bag - 5/8/26
$55

Returning Dazzlers Only

Personalized Duffle Bag ($55)


DUE May 8th

Summer Training Week - 6/5/26
$200

Summer Training Week


DUE June 5th

New Dazzler Team Performance Gear Set - 6/5/26
$225

New Dazzler Team Performance Gear Set ($225)

Long Sleeve, Halter Top and Pants


DUE June 5th

Team Performance Halter Top - 6/5/26
$75

Team Performance Halter Top ($75)

*Returning Dazzlers


DUE June 5th

Team Performance Long Sleeve Top - 6/5/26
$75

Team Performance Long Sleeve Top ($75)

*Returning Dazzlers


DUE June 5th

Team Performance Pants - 6/5/26
$75

Team Performance Pants ($75)

*Returning Dazzlers


DUE June 5th

Team Fee (2nd Payment) - 7/3/26
$350

Team Fee (2nd Payment) ($350)


DUE July 3rd

End Of Year Production - 3/7/27
$100

End of Year Production Fee ($100)


DUE March 7th

Partial Payment Towards Any Item
$30

Partial Payment Towards Any Item

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!