Guardian Angels Catholic School

Hosted by

Guardian Angels Catholic School

About this event

Daddy Daughter Dance

Bon Appetit - 148 Marina Plaza

Dunedin, FL 34698, USA

Father & 1 Daughter Ticket
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ticket includes 1 Father and 1 daughter. Tickets include dinner, dancing and lots of fun!


During checkout, Zeffy will ask for a donation as their platform fee. You are welcome to zero this out, or add a small donation if you wish. This donation does not go to the school, it is the ticketing platform donation fee. They do not charge GACS a fee, but make money if people choose to donate.

Additional Daughter Tickets
$25

Ticket includes admission for one (1) daughter. Tickets include dinner, dancing and lots of fun!


During checkout, Zeffy will ask for a donation as their platform fee. You are welcome to zero this out, or add a small donation if you wish. This donation does not go to the school, it is the ticketing platform donation fee. They do not charge GACS a fee, but make money if people choose to donate..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!