Daddy Daughter Dance

About this event
Dunedin, FL 34698, USA
Ticket includes 1 Father and 1 daughter. Tickets include dinner, dancing and lots of fun!
During checkout, Zeffy will ask for a donation as their platform fee. You are welcome to zero this out, or add a small donation if you wish. This donation does not go to the school, it is the ticketing platform donation fee. They do not charge GACS a fee, but make money if people choose to donate.
Ticket includes admission for one (1) daughter. Tickets include dinner, dancing and lots of fun!
During checkout, Zeffy will ask for a donation as their platform fee. You are welcome to zero this out, or add a small donation if you wish. This donation does not go to the school, it is the ticketing platform donation fee. They do not charge GACS a fee, but make money if people choose to donate..
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!