2024 Fundraising Gala: 30 years of Service

1 Open Square Way

Holyoke, MA 01040

General admission
$65
Tickets are $65 per person, which includes a delicious meal and access to a fun, celebratory atmosphere. Join us as we come together to honor the incredible work that Enlace de Familias and its partners have contributed to the Holyoke community. This evening will be a chance to reflect on our shared accomplishments while enjoying great food and an unforgettable night of festivities!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing