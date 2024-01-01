CPR-BLS Provider Course (Initial or Renewal)

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in both prehospital and in-facility environments.
- High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants
- The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components
- Important early use of an AED
- Effective ventilations using a barrier device
- Importance of teams in multirescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multirescuer CPR
- Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants
After course completion:
A BLS Provider Course Completion Card is issued, valid for two years.