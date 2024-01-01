CPR-BLS Provider Course (Initial or Renewal)

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in both prehospital and in-facility environments.

High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants

The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components

Important early use of an AED

Effective ventilations using a barrier device

Importance of teams in multirescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multirescuer CPR

Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants

After course completion:

A BLS Provider Course Completion Card is issued, valid for two years.