CPR-BLS Provider Course (Initial or Renewal)

186 Waukewan St, Meredith, NH 03253, USA

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in both prehospital and in-facility environments.

  • High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants
  • The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components
  • Important early use of an AED
  • Effective ventilations using a barrier device
  • Importance of teams in multirescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multirescuer CPR
  • Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants

After course completion:

A BLS Provider Course Completion Card is issued, valid for two years. 

