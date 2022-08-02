Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation Keynote Reception with Maria Feldman Sponsorship

Presenting sponsor with 15 front row seats, event branding and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event
5 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 50 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
1 private tour in Israel to Apollonia
Plaque on donor wall in Israel
Presenting sponsor with 15 front row seats, event branding and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event
5 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 50 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
1 private tour in Israel to Apollonia
Plaque on donor wall in Israel
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
10 premium tier seats, event branding through food and cocktail bar areas and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
3 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 30 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
10 premium tier seats, event branding through food and cocktail bar areas and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
3 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 30 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
Keynote Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
2 premium tier seat tickets
Keynote sponsor with event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
2 premium tier seat tickets
Keynote sponsor with event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
Silver Sponsor
$3,600
groupTicketCaption
10 seats, event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
10 seats, event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event.
1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel