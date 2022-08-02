Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation Keynote Reception with Maria Feldman Sponsorship

31 E 17th St

New York, NY 10003, USA

Presenting Host Sponsor
$15,000
Presenting sponsor with 15 front row seats, event branding and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event 5 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 50 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel 1 private tour in Israel to Apollonia Plaque on donor wall in Israel
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
10 premium tier seats, event branding through food and cocktail bar areas and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event. 3 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 30 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
Keynote Sponsor
$5,000
2 premium tier seat tickets Keynote sponsor with event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event. 1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel
Silver Sponsor
$3,600
10 seats, event branding during keynote and logo recognition on materials, email and web content for event. 1 Connecting Roots memberships supporting 10 underserved families with access to nature reserves in Israel

