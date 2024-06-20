Milton Chorus Business Partner Program

Prominent listing as Mozart Sponsor in all Concert Programs,
Prominent logo with website link on MCA website in featured sponsor section,
Opportunity to display promotional materials at all MCA performances during school year, including Fall and Spring Showcases,
Logo placement on performance signage and posters on MHS campus,
Sponsor of the month designation for 2 months during school year, including designation on MCA website, in MCA family e-newsletter with link, and 2 social media posts per month (4 total) on MCA’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts (1,500+ followers total)
Bach Level ($500+)
Prominent listing as Bach Sponsor in all Concert Programs,
Logo with website link on MCA website,
Opportunity to display promotional materials at Fall Musical and Winter Concert,
Logo placement on performance signage and posters on MHS campus,
2 social media posts during the school year on each of MCA’s social media channels (1,500+ followers total)
Beethoven Level ($250+)
Listing as Beethoven Sponsor in all Concert Programs,
Logo with website link on MCA website,
1 social media post during school year on each of MCA’s social media channels (1,500+ followers total)
Chopin Level ($100+)
Listing as Chopin Sponsor in all Concert Programs,
Logo with website link on MCA website
In Kind Donation
Benefits as listed above commensurate with corresponding sponsor level.
