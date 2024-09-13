WORKSHOP: Bonsai Basics: Make Your Own Bonsai

We bring the Art of ​Bonsai to you through quality products, passion, and service. Create your own bonsai during this two hour workshop lead by Scott White of Bucks County Bonsai. This beginners workshop teaches the principles in creating a tropical bonsai from nursery stock. This includes a two to four year old tropical (indoor) tree, several varieties to choose from, bonsai training pot, bonsai soil, training wire, leaf pruner, chopstick, slow release fertilizer and fresh moss to compliment your tree. Also included is a "Bonsai Basics" information packet/ survival guide for caring for your tree.

