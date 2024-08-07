New Property Supply Drive!

6' T post item
6' T post
$7
6' T post for internal fencing
10' T Post item
10' T Post
$15
10' T post for perimeter, dog yard and ruminant area.
Gate Latch item
Gate Latch
$23
Latches for gates
16' cattle panel item
16' cattle panel
$28
16' panel for internal fencing
4'x8' plywood item
4'x8' plywood
$45
Plywood for finishing out shelters
Plant a tree item
Plant a tree
$50
Help provide shade for years to come
foam insulation sheet item
foam insulation sheet
$57
To insulate barns/shelters
Stall Mat item
Stall Mat
$60
Stall mats for extra warmth and support in shelters
Tank of Gas item
Tank of Gas
$90
Tank of gas towards the move
Ton of Gravel item
Ton of Gravel
$100
We will need several tons of gravel for drives and shelter pads.
Barbed Wire item
Barbed Wire
$130
For top of perimeter fencing
Gate item
Gate
$200
We will need multiple sized gates ranging from $160-$350
Sponsor a vet visit item
Sponsor a vet visit
$250
This sponsors a visit for one animals required testing and identification for travel.
roll of 6' fencing item
roll of 6' fencing
$260
Roll of 100' of 6' tall exterior fencing
Carport item
Carport
$1,750
We will need two carports per barn.
20' used storage containers item
20' used storage containers
$3,500
We will need twelve 20' containers to turn into shelters.
Livestock trailer item
Livestock trailer
$5,000
for transports to make convoy trips quicker and safer.
Donate towards our general move fund
$10
Donate towards our general move fund
$10
Donate towards our general move fund
$20
Donate towards our general move fund
$20
Donate towards our general move fund
$50
Donate towards our general move fund
$50
Donate towards our general move fund
$75
Donate towards our general move fund
$75
Donate towards our general move fund
$100
Donate towards our general move fund
$100
Donate towards our general move fund
$250
Donate towards our general move fund
$250
Donate towards our general move fund
$500
Donate towards our general move fund
$500
Donate towards our general move fund
$750
Donate towards our general move fund
$750
Donate towards our general move fund
$1,000
Donate towards our general move fund
$1,000
