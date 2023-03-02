Paint and Sip: Cute Tree Duo

In this paint and sip class, you'll make this adorable set of tree-themed masterpieces. This is a perfect day night or way to spend and evening with your best friend. Work together as you enhance your art skills and make this charming set. Then, take home your finished pieces to remember your awesome time.





This class is open to artists of all skill levels ages 15 and up. Guests ages 21 and over may bring their own alcohol to enjoy while they work, Please arrive 20 minutes prior to the class to get settled in and prepared to work.