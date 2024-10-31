Kinetic Membership 2024

Kinetic is a unique program rooted in Hamiltonian Artists’ aim to contribute to building a sustainable arts ecosystem in the greater DC area. Kinetic members are given exclusive access to a catalogue of original artworks to borrow or purchase. All proceeds directly benefit Kinetic artists and Hamiltonian Artists’ programs.



The program allows members to borrow artwork for a three-month period before committing to purchase. For new collectors, this opportunity to live with art may encourage them to form new, lasting connections with DC area artists and the broader art world. Additional Kinetic benefits include intimate programs around and about supportive collecting practices including artist studio and collector visits, talks on inventory management and insurance, handling and installing artwork, and more—all aimed at making art collecting easier and more transparent.