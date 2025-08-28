Northland College

Offered by

Northland College

About this shop

Northland College's Shop

Small decorative chest item
Small decorative chest
$40

Small table-top chest that opens. In excellent condition.

Diversity Center bar stool item
Diversity Center bar stool
$35

Wood and padded seat in great condition. Two side supports are missing, but chair is very stable.

Vintage piano bench item
Vintage piano bench
$125

Solid wood piano bench with storage. Beautiful wood grain pattern on lid. In great condition.

JFK inauguration issue-Life item
JFK inauguration issue-Life
$15

In good condition.

Framed NC poster item
Framed NC poster
$30

Original art by Jerry Lehman. In great condition.

Mary M. painting item
Mary M. painting item
Mary M. painting
Pay what you can

Large painting hanging in art studio.

Granite painting item
Granite painting
Pay what you can

Large painting in Indigenous Cultures Center.

Boats item
Boats
$25

Unidentified artist. In Wheeler.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!