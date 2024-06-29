Mariposa Elementary 2024 Jog-A-Thon Corporate Sponsorship

• Your business logo featured prominently on a banner at our Jog-A-Thon event & on
campus leading up to the event.
• Your business logo or name featured prominently on our PTO's website.
**DUE BY: SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 (for logo or name inclusions on Shirts & logo on Banners)**
• Your business logo or name featured prominently on our Jog-A-Thon t-shirt, worn by
all students & staff.
• Recognition on Mariposa Elementary School’s Social Media.
Gold Level $300
• Your business logo or name featured prominently on our Jog-A-Thon t-shirt, worn by
all students & staff.
• Recognition on Mariposa Elementary School’s Social Media.
**DUE BY: SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 (for logo or name inclusions on Shirts)**
Silver Level $200
• Recognition on Mariposa Elementary School’s Social Media
