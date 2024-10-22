Dublin United Gala - New Year, New Beginnings

Your ticket includes a delicious buffet provided by Sauced, 2 drink vouchers, lively dancing, a DJ spinning the hottest tracks, and a fun photo booth to capture all the memories! Get ready to feast, groove, and have a blast all night long!
Table of 10
$960
Ticket includes a reserved table of 10. Your ticket includes a delicious buffet provided by Sauced, 2 drink vouchers (per person), lively dancing, a DJ spinning the hottest tracks, and a fun photo booth to capture all the memories! Get ready to feast, groove, and have a blast all night long!
Sponsor A Coach
$98
One Gala Ticket for Coach. Give your coach the VIP treatment by covering their ticket to the gala. They'll be there, looking sharp and ready to celebrate with the team.
White Level Sponsorship
$250
This sponsorship package includes prominent recognition of your company on our AGM sponsor slide, ensuring visibility and appreciation for your support during the gala.
Black Level Sponsorship
$500
This sponsorship package includes prominent recognition of your company on our AGM sponsor slide, plus an additional shared social media post thanking you for your support and boosting your visibility.
Green Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This sponsorship package includes prominent recognition of your company on our AGM sponsor slide, plus an additional shared social media post, and a 6 ft table at the event where you can staff up to two people for marketing and engagement.
Cocktail Sponsor
$1,000
Company's name on our AGM sponsor slide and displayed at the bar. Exclusive opportunity to name one of our signature drinks, giving your brand a unique and memorable presence at the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
Company's name on our AGM sponsor slide and displayed at dessert table, ensuring your brand is showcased for guests indulging in the sweet treats.
Coach Auction Winner - Coach Nathan
$200
Congratulations on winning the bid for your coach. Please use this link to pay for your session.
