Hammer of the Scots: Cabaret & Theater

This evening of merriment begins with a cabaret. While enjoying a selection of medieval finger foods, you will be serenaded by balladeers. Afterward, a play will be presented about King Edward I of England.





Suffering from dysentery, the once glorious but now decrepit King Edward I has journeyed to Lanercost to gloat over his captive, Marjory Bruce, daughter of the Scottish freedom fighter. He has imprisoned her in a cage. Instead of encountering a wild beast as he expected, he is met by a small but spunky eleven-year-old.





Despite being sworn enemies, Edward and Marjory quickly bond. They are both desperately lonely. A gifted storyteller who needs to reflect on his life, Edward recounts for Marjory the story of how he fell in love with his wife Eleanor.