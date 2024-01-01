The CantyCares Initiative's Raffle 2024

Enter into The CantyCares Initiative Journal raffle (Journals sponsored by CantyCreaates LLC) today to stand the chance to Win a copy of all the following prolific inspiration journals valued at $60!

(a) Sacred Oneness

(b) Sacred Faithfulness

(c) Unleashing Creativity





Enter for just $5 and increase your chances of winning by entering as many times as you like! Perfect opportunity to gift a friend, family member. All monies raised from this raffle will continue to support The CantyCares Initiative for work-related transportation solutions in the Wake County and rural areas of North Carolina.



