2024 Family Funday June 22

This $100 donation will help sponsor the Family Funday with the costs associated with the event. You will have your name & logo of your organization/business on a yard sign that will be staked in the ground around the event. This will allow attendees to see your support to our organization.
We will email you for your name and logo
$250 Sponsorship
$250
This $250 donation will help sponsor the Family Funday with the costs associated with the event. You will have your name & logo of your organization/business on a yard sign that will be staked in the ground around the event. This will allow attendees to see your support to our organization.
Your $250 donation will also add you as a partner for the year on our website which will have your logo and business/organization listed on our website that will be linked to you. This will remain up for the entire 2024 year.
We will email you for your name and logo
Food Truck
$75
$75 will allow you to have a space to park and sell your food to attendees. Electricity will not be available. Please note Alcohol is not permitted to be served.
Vendor/Small Businesses
$25
$25 will give you a 10x10 space to set up and market and sell any items you would like. Please note you must have filled in the google form first for approval that no other company like yourself is coming before submitting payment.
Non-Profit Organization/Local Organizations
free
FREE- if you are a local organization or non profit and not selling any items and only having an information booth set up, your fee is waived.
