High Holy Days 2024 - Member Guest Services

Admission to 6:30PM Sanctuary Service on Wednesday, October 2.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Service
free
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Thursday, October 3.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Childcare
$36
Childcare is available during our 10AM Sanctuary Service on Rosh Hashanah Day 1 for children ages 1 - Pre-K. The cost is $36/family. Please select the number of families who need childcare.
T'fillah & Tikkun: Family Prayer Experience
$54
1:15PM service on Thursday, October 3, for children in grades 3-7 and their families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Younger and older siblings are invited to attend.
The cost is $54/person. Please select the number of people attending.
Rosh Hashanah Children's Service
$54
3:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for preschool-aged children and their families. The cost is $54/family. Please select the number of families attending.
Tashlich
free
Admission to participate in Tashlich Ritual at 4:15PM on Thursday, October 3. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Service
free
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Friday, October 4.
Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Rosh Hashanah Singles Oneg
$36
Connect with other singles at our brunch-style Oneg following the 10AM service on Friday, October 8. Enjoy great food, Shana Tovatinis and vibrant conversation.
Shabbat & Kol Nidre Service
free
Admission to Shabbat & Erev Yom Kippur Sanctuary Service at 6:30PM on Friday, October 11. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Shabbat & Yom Kippur Service (8:30AM or 12PM)
free
Admission to Shabbat & Yom Kippur Sanctuary Service at either 8:30AM or 12PM on Saturday, October 12. Select the number of people attending. You will select the service time on the next page.
Yom Kippur Childcare
$36
Childcare is available during our 8:30AM and 12PM Sanctuary Services on Yom Kippur for children ages 1 - Pre-K. The cost is $36/family. Please select the number of families who need childcare. You will select the service on the next page.
Yom Kippur Children's Service
$54
3:30PM service on Saturday, October 12, for preschool-aged children and their families. The cost is $54/family. Please select the number of families attending.
Yom Kippur Fast Talk Service
free
Admission to Yom Kippur Fast Talk Sanctuary Service at 3:30PM on Saturday, October 12. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
Yom Kippur Afternoon & Evening Service
free
Admission to Afternoon Minchah followed by Yizkor, Neilah, Havdalah and Sounding of Shofar at 4:45PM on Saturday, October 12. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.
