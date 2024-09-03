LDEI | Global Culinary Initiative | Silent Auction

Enjoy a fabulous meal at Estrellita - awarded this year by Michelin as Bib Gourmand. You won't regret doubling down on this delicious experience!
Fair Market Value: $250
2 General Admission Tickets to Team Hidi 2025
$125
One of the most delicious events of the year! Team Hidi is a fundraiser that supports Giving Kitchen, a non-profit that helps food service workers in crisis. As a tribute to the beginning of Giving Kitchen, this event will take place on March 16, 2025 at Truist Park where you can enjoy drinks and bites from 100 of the best chefs and mixologists in Atlanta.
Fair Market Value: $500
Dinner for 2 with Table Set-Up
$140
Allow Chef Jan Hill to help you celebrate in style, and in the comfort of your own home or desired location. No two events are ever the same. Chef Jan's background in the culinary world includes work in a Michelin rated restaurant, celebrated resorts in California’s beautiful Coachella Valley, and food styling for the film industry. With all of this experience, Jan is able to provide you with a fine dining restaurant experience in the comfort of your own surroundings.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself while Chef Jan does all the work.
Fair Market Value: $550
@TheSauceMaven Foodie Field Trip on Buford Highway for 4!
$250
Enjoy the delight of an Asian-International Supermarket Tour PLUS Dim Sum Delights 101 multi-course tasting exploration of traditional favorites, cultural history, and regional specialties. This exciting trip with 3 of your favorite people comes with a VIP gift and grocery bag with an award-winning cookbook, GA Grown sauce trio, "exotic" goodies and MORE!
Fair Market Value: $1,000
