Germania Fire House Pack 76
June 18th Field Day
312 S Cologne Ave
Cologne, NJ 08213, USA
Hamburger Meal
$7
Includes 1 hamburger with bun, drink, bag of chips
Cheeseburger Meal
$7
Includes 1 cheeseburger with bun, drink, bag of chips
Hot Dog Meal
$6
Includes 1 Hot dog with bun, drink, bag of chips
Additional Single bag of Chips
$1
See 2 for $1.50 offer
Two for $1.50 Chips
$1.50
Two bags of Chips
Soda
$1
1 can of soda, your choice of type while selections last
Water
$1
1 bottle of water
