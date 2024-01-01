Artist Space Reservation - Luminous City - 6.28.24

Artist Space Reservation Per Ticket Includes:





(1) Pop-up Art Display Column, a 6' x 3' Grid for Hanging Artwork

(1) Portfolio Sized Section of Shared Space if there are Prints for Sale

(1) Drink Ticket for Beverage of Choice





Each artist may make a maximum of (2) Artist Spaces, which would double the size and space of the reservation, as (2) Tickets would yield a 6' x 6' Pop-up Art Display on a Grid for Hanging Artwork, Additional Portfolio Space, and include (2) Beverages of Choice.





Take a look at the size of the artworks that would fill the space you are reserving. Keep in mind that smaller to medium sized original artworks and prints will be easier to sell at this event. Artists keep 100% of sales during this event.









Use Code: JUNE2024

For $5 Off Your Artist Reservations During June!





If you are interested in bringing a full booth setup, to fit within a 10' x 10' space, please make a reservation instead for 'Artist Booth Sponsorship' for $45. Space is limited.





We hope you have an inspired time on Final Friday and consider taking part in this Luminous City Event!



