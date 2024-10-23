Brookville Little League's World Series Squares

Cost is $20 per square. 50% of proceeds goes towards the Brookville Area Little League. Payout will depend on how many games are played in the 2024 World Series. The payout is for the score at the end of 9 innings of each game. If 4 games are played to end the series, each game will be paid out $250. 5 games, $200 each game. 6 games, $165 each game. 7 games, $140 each game. The runs for the American League score and National League score will be randomly assigned after the grid is full. Once the grid is filled, a second one will be started. Good Luck!

