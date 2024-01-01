Piercing by @jrosepiercings

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at our Dyke Queen Queer Prom! We're excited to announce a special raffle where one lucky winner will receive piercing by our featured artist Here's what you need to know:





Piercing Raffle Details:





- Prize: One piercing service from @jrosepiercing known for their stunning work.

- Date & Time: The piercing session will take place June 1st at the Dyke Queen Queer Prom Event on June 1st from 6pm-10pm.

- Location: Junior High LA

- Winner will be announced on May 31st.





Fine Print:

- The winner must be 18 years or older and comply with all studio policies and health guidelines.

- The prize is non-transferable and must be redeemed at the event date.





Don't miss this chance to get pierced by one of the best! Grab your raffle tickets and cross your fingers for the win. Good luck! 🎨🖋️