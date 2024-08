Support the Milwood Community Food Pantry and enjoy a fun and festive evening! We will be serving jambalaya, King Cake, and a few sweet surprises, accompanied by live jazz!





Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10 each & can be obtained in person, online, or at the door.





Event will be held in the church fellowship hall, downstairs.





All money collected will go to support the Milwood Community Pantry.