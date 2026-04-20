DBCFSN MAY MONTHLY MEMBER MEETING: AI & Our Community: What You Need to Know

Ticket Type: Solidarity RSVP (No Cost + Optional 20th Anniversary Support)

YOU ARE INVITED

Join us for our May Monthly General Membership Meeting

At DBCFSN, we are shifting our culture toward mutual care and precise stewardship. Our meetings are more than just reports—they are a hub for food sovereignty. Come for the fellowship, stay for the education, and leave empowered by a network of people who care deeply about the liberation of our community and our land.

Choose How to Join Us

This is a hybrid meeting. Whether you are joining us for fellowship in the hall or connecting from home, we can’t wait to see you.

In-Person (with Dinner!) Live6 Neighborhood HomeBase 7426 W. McNichols Ave, Detroit, MI 48221

*Dinner is served at 6:00 PM

This Month’s Feature: AI and the Environment

We are excited to welcome DBCFSN member Teko as our guest presenter. Many of you know Teko from his business traveling to Mississippi to bring back those huge, sweet, delicious watermelons that sold out at D-Town Farm in 90 minutes!





Teko will lead a discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Per our collective focus on sustainability, this presentation will center on the environmental impact of AI rather than just promotion. We’ll explore how this technology intersects with our movement sovereignty.

Meeting Agenda

6:00 PM: Dinner is Served

6:30 PM: Staff Reports

7:00 PM: Presentation: AI & Community (Teko)

7:30 PM: Meet & Greet and Community Announcements

Why your RSVP is a gift to the movement:

🌱 Zero-Waste Planning: To honor Earth Day, we aim for zero food waste. Your registration allows us to prepare the exact amount of refreshments needed, ensuring everyone is fed and nothing is discarded. This is our primary goal: precise care for our resources.

📈 Movement Building: Every registration helps us document the reach of our 20th Anniversary year, which strengthens our ability to secure resources for the entire community.

🛠️ Kazi Mob Connection: By registering, you’ll stay informed about our Kazi Mob network, but there is no mandatory time pledge to attend this event.

Our Solidarity Economy Model (Optional Engagement)

We believe these tools should circulate in a solidarity economy, not just a cash economy. For many of our intensive workshops, we utilize a Hybrid Option that allows participants to combine a monetary contribution with time exchange credits. We share this model here to introduce you to our culture of reciprocal care:





How the Hybrid Exchange Typically Works: Participants provide a monetary contribution alongside a commitment of time exchange hours. These hours can be fulfilled by:

Land & Farm: Volunteering at D-Town Farm or offering a skill to the Detroit Food Commons.

Kazi Mob Action: Joining the labor force to support a Member's farm or garden.

Outreach & Development: Phone banking, door knocking, or writing handwritten "Thank You" cards for donors.

Hospitality & Tech: Supporting the Mamai Imani Humphrey Banquet Hall (set-up/break-down), providing childcare, tech support, or documentation.

Celebrating 20 Years of Movement

Our 20th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign is about building the food systems we deserve for long-term liberation. Your support, whether through your presence, your volunteer time, or a monetary gift, helps keep this mission-driven work accessible to everyone.