The No-Mow Front Lawn: Replacing Your Lawn with Native Plants





Part 1: 9:30-12 | Part 2: 12:30 – 2

About:

Replacing all or some of your front lawn with native plants is a great way to help reduce flooding and pollution, support our natural ecosystem, and add beauty to your property. In this two-part workshop, you will learn how to design a native plant garden for your property. You will have a chance to draw out your ideas and get feedback from the instructor and fellow students.

This workshop is taught by Dave Chalek, owner of Sprout Farms and Gardens in Teaneck. Dave specializes in urban, sustainable, edible and biodiverse gardens.

In Part 1 of this workshop, you will learn about the benefits of native plant gardens, get tips on how to design your space with native plants, and draw out ideas for your property. In Part 2, you will get feedback on your designs, and more ideas, from Dave and fellow students.





The workshop is free, but please make a donation. 100% of your donation will be used to help build a community rain garden in Hackensack. We need more support to make this happen. Please consider donating at least $20. Any amount you give will be appreciated. Your donation is fully tax-deductible.