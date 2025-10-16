DBQ Pride Creates @ Maker's Club

Select this option if you’d like to attend and cover the cost of your own pottery piece. Prices vary depending on the item you select, with many options available. You’ll still enjoy all the fun — including snacks, treats, and great company — while supporting a local creative space!
Select this option to have DBQ Pride cover a up to $20 scholarship toward one pottery item of your choice (limit one per person, while supplies last). RSVP is required to secure this sponsorship. You’ll still get all the fun, treats, and creative vibes—just with a little extra Pride support!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing