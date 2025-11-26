Don Bosco Trade High School Corporation

Don Bosco Trade High School Corporation

About this event

Don Bosco Trade High Golf Classic - Indian Pond CC

60 Country Club Way

Kingston, MA 02364, USA

Foundation Sponsor
$100,000

As our premier Foundation Sponsor, your organization will be the cornerstone partner of this event, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to our cause. This top-tier package provides maximum brand visibility and an exclusive hospitality experience for your team.

Benefits Include:

  • Tournament Entry for Twelve (12) Golfers: Three full foursomes, including green fees, carts, meals (breakfast/lunch/dinner), and player gift packages for all participants, including post-golf event.
  • Exclusive Course Branding: Prominent and exclusive logo placement as the "Foundation Sponsor" on all major event signage, including:
    • Dedicated "Foundation Sponsor" banner at the event entrance and registration area.
    • Logo featured on all hole/tee signs throughout the course (all 18 holes).
    • Company name and logo incorporated into all printed materials (e.g., programs, scorecards, menus).
    • Logo included on all power carts (if available).
  • Golfer Gift Package: Opportunity to include a company-related item or flyer in the golfer gift bags.
  • Premium Digital & Media Exposure:
    • Logo prominently displayed on the official event website with a direct link to your company's webpage.
    • Recognition in all pre- and post-tournament press releases and social media mentions.
    • Inclusion in the post-event email to all participants.
  • On-Site Engagement & Hospitality:
    • Opportunity to set up an interactive table/tent on a designated premium hole to connect directly with golfers and distribute branded materials/products.
    • Special recognition as a major donor during the awards ceremony and dinner program, with a representative invited to speak briefly or assist with awards distribution.
    • Priority seating at the post-event dinner and awards presentation.
  • Event Volunteers: Inclusion opportunity for your employees to volunteer for the pre- and post-events with recognition access for all social media, print.
  • Community Goodwill: Association with a meaningful cause, enhancing your corporate social responsibility profile and customer loyalty among an affluent audience of business decision-makers.
Golden Bear Sponsor
$50,000

Align your Golden Bear Sponsorship and brand with our event's success and gain significant on-course visibility while supporting our cause for nine holes, or entire course if desired with both available spots. This package offers a robust hospitality and branding experience for your team and guests.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Player Spots: Eight (8) playing spots in the tournament (two full foursomes), including green fees, carts, meals, and golfer gift packages for all participants.
  • Exclusive Hole Branding: Exclusive branding rights and signage for 9 holes of the course. Your company representative has the option to set up a table and interact with golfers at one of these holes.
  • Golfer Gift Package: Opportunity to include a company-related item or flyer in the golfer gift bags.
  • Exclusive Signage at one (1) selected Challenge Hole (options include Closest to the Pin, "Back-Off Challenge," or Putting Contest).
  • Prominent On-Site Signage: Your company logo featured on a dedicated 24" x 48" event sponsor banner at the club entrance/registration area and in the banquet hall.
  • Digital & Print Recognition:
    • Prominent logo and link on the official event website and all related social media "thank you" presentations.
    • Logo placement in the official event program/booklet and on shared event signage (e.g., cart signs).
  • Networking: Co-Branding recognition for all participants during the post-golf cocktail reception.
  • Post-Event Acknowledgment: Inclusion in pre- and post-event written materials and media engagement (social media, print).
  • Event Volunteers: Inclusion opportunity for your employees to volunteer for the pre- and post-events with recognition access for all social media, print.
Emerald Sponsor
$25,000

The Emerald Sponsorship positions your brand at the forefront of our event’s success, delivering exceptional on-course visibility and a powerful hospitality experience for your team and guests. With exclusive branding across nine holes—or the entire course if both placements are secured—your company becomes a central part of the tournament atmosphere while directly supporting our mission. This top-tier package blends high-impact exposure, player engagement, and meaningful recognition before, during, and after the event.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Player Spots: Eight (8) playing spots in the tournament (two full foursomes), including green fees, carts, meals, and golfer gift packages for all participants.
  • Exclusive Hole Branding: Exclusive branding rights and signage for 9 holes of the course.
  • Golfer Gift Package: Opportunity to include a company-related item in the golfer gift bags.
  • Exclusive Signage at one (1) selected Challenge Hole (options include Closest to the Pin, "Back-Off Challenge," or Putting Contest).
  • Prominent On-Site Signage: Your company logo featured on a dedicated 24" x 48" event sponsor banner at the club entrance/registration area and in the banquet hall.
  • Digital & Print Recognition:
    • Prominent logo and link on the official event website and all related social media "thank you" presentations.
    • Logo placement in the official event program/booklet and on shared event signage (e.g., cart signs).
  • Networking: Co-Branding recognition for all participants during the post-golf cocktail reception.
  • Post-Event Acknowledgment: Inclusion in pre- and post-event written materials and media engagement (social media, print).
  • Event Volunteers: Inclusion opportunity for your employees to volunteer for the on-course events with recognition access for all social media, print.
Trade Sponsor
$10,000

As a Trade Sponsor, your company receives prominent branding opportunities at key, high-traffic areas, ensuring excellent visibility while supporting a great cause. This package provides access for a full two foursomes.

  • Eight (8) playing spots in the tournament, including green fees, carts, meals, and player gift packages.
  • Exclusive Co-Branding Rights at the Registration & Gift Bag Tables, including dedicated signage and the opportunity to provide sponsor-branded items for the gift bags.
  • Golfer Gift Package: Opportunity to include a company-related item or flyer in the golfer gift bags.
  • On-Course Showcase: An exclusive on-course table (tent permitted, sponsor provided) at a designated hole, allowing your representatives to interact directly with golfers, conduct activities, and highlight your trade or business.
  • Company logo and link on the official tournament website and social media recognition.
  • Logo recognition on a shared sponsor banner displayed prominently at the event entrance.
  • Inclusion in all pre- and post-tournament event marketing materials and the official program book (dependent on print deadlines).
Classic Sponsor
$3,500

Become a Classic Sponsor and enjoy a fantastic day of golf while receiving valuable brand exposure to a premier audience of business leaders and community members. This package offers significant visibility and participation opportunities, a step above basic support but below our premium Foundation and Golden Bear tiers.

Benefits Include:

  • Golf Foursome: Four (4) player spots in the tournament, including green fees, carts, and access to all event meals/receptions.
  • On-Course Branding: Dedicated hole sponsorship signage featuring your company name and logo displayed prominently at a designated tee box or green (location assigned by event organizers).
  • Event Recognition:
    • Company logo included in the official event program/booklet.
    • Recognition on the tournament website with a link to your company page.
    • Acknowledgement during the awards dinner program.
  • Golfer Gift Package: Opportunity to include a company-related item or flyer in the golfer gift bags.
  • Community Goodwill: Association with a meaningful cause and positive PR for supporting Don Bosco Trade High School's mission.
Standard Foursome
$1,250
  • One (1) Foursome: Includes greens fees and carts for four (4) players.
  • Program Book Recognition: Company name/logo listed in the official tournament program book distributed to all attendees.
  • Event Recognition: Verbal recognition as a sponsor during the event's dinner/awards ceremony.
Individual Golfer
$325

Enjoy a round of golf benefitting the Don Bosco Trade High School.

  • Single (1) playing spot in the tournament, including green fees, paired cart spot, meals, and player gift packages.


Helicopter Balldrop Sponsor
$1,250

Experience the highlight of our tournament as hundreds of numbered golf balls rain down from the sky onto the 18th green! The owner of the ball closest to the pin (or in the cup!) wins a fantastic cash prize, making this a high-energy, memorable event for all attendees. As the exclusive sponsor of the Helicopter Ball Drop, your organization receives prominent, top-tier visibility throughout the day.

Recognition & Benefits Include (no player spots):

  • Premium Signage: Your company logo will be featured prominently on large, dedicated signage near the ball drop zone and high-traffic areas, ensuring maximum exposure as guests anticipate the event's finale.
  • Official Program Acknowledgment: Receive full-page acknowledgment within the official tournament program book distributed to every player and guest, thanking you for sponsoring one of the event's most exciting attractions.
  • Verbal Recognition: Event announcers will acknowledge your sponsorship before, during, and after the ball drop ceremony.
  • Digital & Web Presence: Logo inclusion on the official tournament website and social media shout-outs leading up to the event.
Post-Event Attendee
$125

Secure your spot at our exclusive post-tournament dinner and help us make a difference! Even if you couldn't hit the links, you can still join the celebration, enjoy a fantastic meal, and directly support our cause. Your purchase provides vital funds for our programs, and we look forward to sharing an impactful evening with you as we announce the tournament winners and highlight how your generosity is making a tangible difference for our new Don Bosco Trade High School and our community.

