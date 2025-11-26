Don Bosco Trade High Golf Classic - Indian Pond CC

Hosted by
As our premier Foundation Sponsor, your organization will be the cornerstone partner of this event, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to our cause. This top-tier package provides maximum brand visibility and an exclusive hospitality experience for your team.
Benefits Include:
Align your Golden Bear Sponsorship and brand with our event's success and gain significant on-course visibility while supporting our cause for nine holes, or entire course if desired with both available spots. This package offers a robust hospitality and branding experience for your team and guests.
Benefits & Recognition
The Emerald Sponsorship positions your brand at the forefront of our event’s success, delivering exceptional on-course visibility and a powerful hospitality experience for your team and guests. With exclusive branding across nine holes—or the entire course if both placements are secured—your company becomes a central part of the tournament atmosphere while directly supporting our mission. This top-tier package blends high-impact exposure, player engagement, and meaningful recognition before, during, and after the event.
Benefits & Recognition
As a Trade Sponsor, your company receives prominent branding opportunities at key, high-traffic areas, ensuring excellent visibility while supporting a great cause. This package provides access for a full two foursomes.
Become a Classic Sponsor and enjoy a fantastic day of golf while receiving valuable brand exposure to a premier audience of business leaders and community members. This package offers significant visibility and participation opportunities, a step above basic support but below our premium Foundation and Golden Bear tiers.
Benefits Include:
Enjoy a round of golf benefitting the Don Bosco Trade High School.
Experience the highlight of our tournament as hundreds of numbered golf balls rain down from the sky onto the 18th green! The owner of the ball closest to the pin (or in the cup!) wins a fantastic cash prize, making this a high-energy, memorable event for all attendees. As the exclusive sponsor of the Helicopter Ball Drop, your organization receives prominent, top-tier visibility throughout the day.
Recognition & Benefits Include (no player spots):
Secure your spot at our exclusive post-tournament dinner and help us make a difference! Even if you couldn't hit the links, you can still join the celebration, enjoy a fantastic meal, and directly support our cause. Your purchase provides vital funds for our programs, and we look forward to sharing an impactful evening with you as we announce the tournament winners and highlight how your generosity is making a tangible difference for our new Don Bosco Trade High School and our community.
