DC Arts Orgs Collective Purchasing Lunch

For partners, advocates, or individuals not directly affiliated with a brick-and-mortar arts venue. (Subject to space availability).



We kindly ask that attendees represent or work with arts organizations that manage physical space for the arts in the DC-area.



If you are interested in attending but are not connected with an arts organization managing physical space, please reach out to Kate Mereand, Dupont Underground Director of Outreach at [email protected] to inquire about space availability.