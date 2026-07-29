A crowd of people are seated in a dimly lit venue with a large mural on the wall, while text overlays ask about lowering arts venue costs through collective purchasing.

Hosted by

Dupont Underground

About this event

DC Arts Orgs Collective Purchasing Lunch

19 Dupont Cir NW

Washington, DC 20036, USA

Arts Org Representative
Free

Operations, finance, facility, board, and executive leaders from brick-and-mortar arts organizations. Considering whether collective purchasing may be of interest to your arts organization.

Expressing Interest (Non Arts Org)
Free

For partners, advocates, or individuals not directly affiliated with a brick-and-mortar arts venue. (Subject to space availability).

We kindly ask that attendees represent or work with arts organizations that manage physical space for the arts in the DC-area.

If you are interested in attending but are not connected with an arts organization managing physical space, please reach out to Kate Mereand, Dupont Underground Director of Outreach at [email protected] to inquire about space availability.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!