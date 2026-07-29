DC Arts Orgs Collective Purchasing Lunch

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About this event
Operations, finance, facility, board, and executive leaders from brick-and-mortar arts organizations. Considering whether collective purchasing may be of interest to your arts organization.
For partners, advocates, or individuals not directly affiliated with a brick-and-mortar arts venue. (Subject to space availability).
We kindly ask that attendees represent or work with arts organizations that manage physical space for the arts in the DC-area.
If you are interested in attending but are not connected with an arts organization managing physical space, please reach out to Kate Mereand, Dupont Underground Director of Outreach at [email protected] to inquire about space availability.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!