DC Bilingual PCS PTA Membership, 2025-2026 School Year

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 10, 2027
Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.
Valid until March 10, 2027
Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.
Valid until March 10, 2027
Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.
Valid until March 10, 2027
Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!