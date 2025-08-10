DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

Offered by

DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

About the memberships

DC Bilingual PCS PTA Membership, 2025-2026 School Year

Membership Dues, 1 person
$10

Valid until March 10, 2027

Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.

Membership Dues, 2 people
$20

Valid until March 10, 2027

Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.

Membership Dues, 3 people
$30

Valid until March 10, 2027

Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.

Membership Dues, 4 people
$40

Valid until March 10, 2027

Membership dues and donations to the general fund cover the PTA’s operations and activities and unplanned opportunities for us to support the school community. Dues are for the 2025-2026 school year and will not automatically renew next school year.

Add a donation for DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!