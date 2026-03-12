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Select if you are just registering for the vacation and someone else already reserved your cabin.
Hotel room just for those on this registration
https://www.canaanresort.com/accommodations/lodge-rooms-suites/standard-queen/
Select if you would like to be assigned a roommate
https://www.canaanresort.com/accommodations/lodge-rooms-suites/standard-queen/
To help pay for someone else to attend the vacation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!