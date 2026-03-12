Human Adventure Corporation

Hosted by

Human Adventure Corporation

About this event

IMPORTANT! If you are planning to stay at the hotel, email [email protected] before registering.

230 Main Lodge Rd

Davis, WV 26260, USA

Registration (18+)
$40

*required

Registration (<18)
Free
Someone else already reserved my cabin
Free

Select if you are just registering for the vacation and someone else already reserved your cabin.

Hotel Room
$604

Hotel room just for those on this registration

https://www.canaanresort.com/accommodations/lodge-rooms-suites/standard-queen/

Hotel Room (Shared)
$302

Select if you would like to be assigned a roommate

https://www.canaanresort.com/accommodations/lodge-rooms-suites/standard-queen/

Hotel Meals (Age 13+)
$250
Hotel Meals (Age 6-12)
$125
Hotel Meals (Age 0-5)
Free
Donation
Pay what you can

To help pay for someone else to attend the vacation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!