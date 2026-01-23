DC Diamond Baseball Club

DC Diamond Golf Tournament

224 Cornwallis Dr

Mocksville, NC 27028, USA

Single Golfer
$100

Single Golfer (part of 4-man team)

4-Man Team
$400
  • 18 holes of golf with cart
  • Tournament play, contests, and prizes

Lunch included

2 Tee Busters & 2 Mulligans per player $20
$20

Mulligan: Used at any time for a “do over”

Tee-Buster: Allows men to hit from red tees & ladies to hit from red tees + 50 steps


Tee Box Sponsor
$125
  • Tee box signage at one hole
Tee Box Tent Sponsor
$300

·         Tee Box sign & Tent - Opportunity to engage golfers and distribute business materials, snacks, or beverages at a hole

Silver Tier Sponsor
$500
  • Tee box sign
  • One four-man team entry included

Gold Tier Sponsor
$700
  • Sponsor banner
  • One four-man team entry included
Diamond Tier Sponsor
$1,000
  • Sponsor banner
  • Tee box sign
  • One four-man team entry included
Putting Green Sponsor
$2,000
  • Business logo prominently displayed at the putting green/practice area
  • Consistent golfer traffic and brand visibility throughout the day
  • Tent with a Banner as recognition as the Official Putting Green Sponsor

·         Recognition on the brochure

One four-man team entry included

Ball Marker Legend Sponsor
$2,500
  • Business logo on ball markers given to each golfer
  • Sign at registration table
  • Recognition on the brochure
  • One four-man team entry included
Hydration Hero Sponsor
$3,000
  • Business name/logo on all water bottle labels
  • Sponsor banner
  • Verbal recognition in welcome Speech
  • Recognition on the brochure
  • One four-man team entry included
Official Golf Ball Sponsor
$3,500
  • Business logo printed on golf balls provided to every golfer
  • Sign at Registration table
  • Recognition on the brochure
  • One four-man team entry included
Golf Cart Sponsor
$4,000
  • Business logo displayed on all golf carts throughout the tournament
  • High-visibility exposure across the entire course for the full event
  • Banner - recognition as the Official Golf Cart Sponsor
  • Recognition on the brochure
  • One four-man team entry included
All-Star Food Sponsor
$5,500
  • Business name/logo displayed at all lunch tables
  • Sponsor banner at lunch tent
  • Verbal recognition in welcome Speech
  • Recognition on the brochure
  • One four-man team entry included
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$10,000

·         Business logo displayed on green flag poles at all 18 holes

·         Large sponsor banner displayed at clubhouse

·         Verbal recognition in welcome Speech as a top supporter

·         Logo on the Major Sponsors Polo Shirts

·         Recognition on the brochure

·         Two four-man team entry included

MVP Champion Sponsor
$15,000
  • Tournament naming rights on all marketing
  • Large feature banner prominently displayed at clubhouse
  • Tee Box sign & Tent - Opportunity to engage golfers and distribute business materials, snacks, or beverages at a hole

·         Verbal recognition in welcome Speech as a top supporter

Two four-man team entry included

Add a donation for DC Diamond Baseball Club

$

