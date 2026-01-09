DC Dragon Boat Club Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Includes:
- Annual membership – $165
- One team jersey (tank or t-shirt; Regular Club or FL styles)
- Two race seat fees (valued up to $70 each, valid for the current racing year)
Total value up to $340, representing up to $40 in savings, plus the convenience of a single upfront payment!
(Note: At the payment page, the contribution to Zeffy is optional. Should you choose to add an amount, please note this is not an amount we can reimburse you for. You can choose 'Other' and leave amount blank otherwise.)
- Returning member (by February 27): $165
- Returning member (after Februar7 27): $175
Valid for one year
Do you reside >75 miles outside of DC? This membership is for you. (Must include address location on Waiver Agreement)
