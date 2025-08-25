eventClosed

DC EDGE 2025-26 Silent Auction

13800 Old Gunpowder Rd #2fl, Laurel, MD 20707, USA; or via our skater network if not otherwise noted as online transfer

4-hr Barn Rental at Lone Oak Farm item
4-hr Barn Rental at Lone Oak Farm
$150

Thinking of hosting a party or gathering soon? Do it from this beautiful venue! Gift Certificate for 4-hour rental of The Barn at Lone Oak Farm and Brewing Company in Olney, MD, including yard games. $500 value. Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co., Olney, MD: https://loneoakbrewingco.com

$250 Southwest airlines gift card item
$250 Southwest airlines gift card
$125

Southwest Airlines gift card $250 (no expiration date). The winner will contact donor directly to receive electronic voucher; contact info will be provided.


Terms and Conditions: https://www.southwest.com/about-southwest/terms-and-conditions/gift-card/?clk=HC_Other_P1390_Southwest

Washington Capitals Fan Pack item
Washington Capitals Fan Pack
$50

Washington Capitals Fan Pack - quarter zip men's pullover (size 2X), crew neck sweatshirt (size large), t shirt (size large), stocking cap, gloves, head and arm bands, pull string bag. All items new. Market value $120.

4 lower level Washington Capitals tickets item
4 lower level Washington Capitals tickets
$200

4 lower level, center ice Washington Capitals tickets for a regular season game, on a mutually agreed upon date. Tickets will be transferred online. Coordinate with Alex Freeman. Contact info will be provided to winning bidder.

Pilates reformer session for 2 item
Pilates reformer session for 2
$75

Private Pilates Reformer session for 2 at Revelation Bodywork & Pilates in Bethesda MD. Redeemable with any teacher at Landy Lane location. Winner will receive voucher electronically and schedule session directly with business. Market value $150.

Skate sharpening from expert tech Dan Hollander item
Skate sharpening from expert tech Dan Hollander
$60

Package of four skate sharpenings valued at $30 each from expert skate technician Dan Hollander. Logistical arrangements to be arranged directly with Dan. Total value $120

2 National Symphony Orchestra box seats item
2 National Symphony Orchestra box seats
$80

Enjoy a night of the arts! Two National Symphony Orchestra box seats,  Friday, 8pm April 17, 2026 for Mozart’s “Jupiter” & Bach’s Brandenburg No. 1 | Kennedy Center. Ticket transfer to be arranged online, directly with Rachel Kaiser. Contact info will be provided to winning bidder.

$250 gift certificate for Panda programmer classes item
$250 gift certificate for Panda programmer classes
$100

Learn to code! $250 gift certificate for Panda programmer classes or camps redeemable for after-school programs or summer camps at any location (Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and DC). Certificate will be transferred online to the winner. Find offerings and more information here - https://pandaprogrammer.com/

Silver Knights online chess academy for one month item
Silver Knights online chess academy for one month
$30

Learn to play chess! Get 1 month of the Silver Knights online academy. Includes weekly 1 hour small group classes, bonus lessons throughout. A $99 value. Winner will receive certificate via electronic transfer.

Painting by Charlottesville artist Chuck Morse item
Painting by Charlottesville artist Chuck Morse
$50

Chuck Morse is an artist based in Charlottesville, VA. His artistic philosophy centers on the expressive qualities of color and form, using flowers and everyday objects as his primary subjects. He emphasizes the importance of a "plastic structure" in his paintings, a concept where a sense of volume and form emerges from the surface of the canvas, rather than being created by traditional perspective. 

https://chuckmorseart.com/


24 inch x 30 inch oil on linen canvas. Valued at $800.00.


Limited to in-person delivery.

Chipotle Dinner for Two + Starbucks basket item
Chipotle Dinner for Two + Starbucks basket
$60

Enjoy two Chipotle entrees and an order of chips and queso. Gift cards valid at any Chipotle location.


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups.


Total market value $110

Sniffers Doggie Retreat item
Sniffers Doggie Retreat
$150

Dog owners check this out! Sniffers Doggie Retreat (Rockville) Gift Certificate - entitles the bearer to one of the following: (1) A 10-Day Enrichment Daycare Package or (2) A 4-Night Stay in a Retreat Suite. Valued at $520

Four $25 Gift Cards for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill item
Four $25 Gift Cards for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
$40

There’s nothing quite as welcoming as a fire–and nothing gets mouths watering like wood fire grilling. Whether you’re craving hand-cut steak, fresh seafood, locally-sourced vegetables, or simply a break from the ordinary, this is your place. 4 gift cards for total value of $100.


Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Gaithersburg - https://firebirdsrestaurants.com/gaithersburg

Performance & Recovery Physical Therapy Package - True Sport item
Performance & Recovery Physical Therapy Package - True Sport
$125

Package Includes: 2 45-minute sessions

● Initial Evaluation & Performance Assessment (1 session) A personalized session with a licensed Sports Physical Therapist at True Sports Physical Therapy. We’ll assess movement patterns, identify imbalances, and provide expert guidance to optimize performance and reduce injury risk.

● Recovery & Regeneration Session (1 session) Tailored to your needs, this session may include a combination of recovery techniques such as:

○ Targeted Stretching

○ Soft Tissue Mobilization

○ Cupping Therapy

○ Dry Needling

○ Assisted Recovery Massage


Perfect for athletes of all levels, whether you're bouncing back from an injury, looking to prevent one, or simply want to move and feel better.


Total Value: $250


https://www.truesportsphysicaltherapy.com/locations/bethesda

Family Craft Night @ Hammer and Stain Rockville item
Family Craft Night @ Hammer and Stain Rockville
$130

Group of 5 Workshop Admission with a custom DC EDGE themed, Hammer @ Home project!

Total value is $275

https://www.hammerandstainrockv

Private after hours shopping party at Jurisdiction Clothing item
Private after hours shopping party at Jurisdiction Clothing
$45

Private after hours shopping party at Jurisdiction Clothing for up to 10 people with store stylists at Cabin John Shopping Center.


20% of profits from purchases go back to DC EDGE


https://jurisdictionclothing.com/

Lululemon item
Lululemon
$130

1:1 private fit session and shopping experience at Lululemon Gaithersburg location that includes 1 (one) gifted top and 1 (one) gifted bottom, and a water bottle. Total value = $265

Craft class at Dov & Company item
Craft class at Dov & Company
$20

Enjoy a craft workshop at Dov and Co. Options include events like making a pressed flower frame, creating your own suncatcher, or fake cake decorating.


Cabin John Shopping Center


Valued at $45


https://www.dovandcompany.com/event-list

Handmade skating themed bag, head warmers + skate passes item
Handmade skating themed bag, head warmers + skate passes
$25

Beautiful handmade skating themed tote bag and crocheted head warmers for adult and child in DC EDGE colors plus 4 passes for public session and skate rentals at Skate Frederick. Valued at $80.


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Kendra Scott Hallie Gold Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Hallie Gold Drop Earrings
$40

Nothing says glam essential like the Hallie Gold Drop Earrings. Designed for everyday wear and lightweight enough for you to style all day long, these bold drop earrings are a must-have for your collection. 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass. Mint Green Watercolor Illusion.


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Kendra Scott skate necklace item
Kendra Scott skate necklace
$35

Score a perfect 10 in the style department with the Ice Skate Silver Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a shimmering mother-of-pearl ice skate accented with polished metal and our signature hoofprint detailing, this pendant is ready to dazzle on the ice, rinkside, or anywhere else you want to show your love for the sport. $75 value.


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.


https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/necklaces/ice-skate-silver-short-pendant-necklace/196088893037.html?country=US&currency=USD&tactic=pmax&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=18087988744&gbraid=0AAAAADfTmk6ufBIOoCydMuGHALbtQJVFz&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6bfHBhDNARIsAIGsqLh-nHEN_QGC0A0fLv4IeafFle23eOD1iJ_0I99V3hlC8o_Rxbfep9QaAlVlEALw_wcB

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$30

The Kendra Scott Foundation is pleased to support DC EDGE. 


Subtle and refined, our Juliette Gold Pendant Necklace features a singular baguette stone for timeless style. From date nights to dinner parties, this sophisticated pendant is sure to shine bright at all your celebrations. Valued at $60.00. Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Professional photography session item
Professional photography session
$100

Ninety minute session with professional photographer for Washington Capitals, Bella Sagarese - Family portraits or sports portraits.

Package includes 90 minute photography session; professionally edited photographs; online gallery of photographs; Printing rights for personal use. Market value $250. Winner will schedule directly with photographer; contact info will be provided to winner.

$500 toward orthodontic treatment item
$500 toward orthodontic treatment
$250

$500 voucher toward comprehensive orthodontic treatment at GE Orthodontics in Rockville MD.


Winner will receive voucher electronically.

Entry for 4 to Hillwood Museum and Gardens item
Entry for 4 to Hillwood Museum and Gardens
$30

Explore the beautiful Hillwood estate and gardens in downtown DC. This voucher for 4 is good for a complimentary general visit experience, and grants entry to the mansion, gardens, greenhouse, and special exhibition. It is not redeemable for festivals or special programs, such as lectures and workshops. It expires 10/26/26. For more information see hillwoodmuseum.org. Market value $80. Winner will receive voucher electronically.

2 International Spy Museum Tickets item
2 International Spy Museum Tickets
$30

2 General Admission tickets to the International Spy Museum.


Test your spy skills at different digital interactives spread throughout the Museum. You’ll be challenged to remember your cover identity, crack codes, and uncover hidden dead drop sites. Valued at $60. Winner will receive voucher electronically.


https://www.spymuseum.org

700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024

Cuddle Basket item
Cuddle Basket
$20

Cuddle basket including the following items:

  • Hand crochet skating bunny
  • Waffle throw blanket
  • Mug filled with hot cocoa
  • Pack of handwarmers

Value $50.00.


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Canadian Treats Basket item
Canadian Treats Basket
$10

Canadian Treats Basket including the following:

  • 2 cans of organic grade A Maple Syrup from a local farm in rural Quebec City. 
  • 1 box of maple leaf cookies
  • 1 bag of Smarties (Canadian candy covered chocolate similar to M&M’s)
  • 1 Caramilk Chocolate Bar
  • 2 Aero Chocolate bars 
  • Looney and Tooney Coin Chocolates.

Valued at $30.00


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Hand Knitted Skull Cap and Neck Cowls item
Hand Knitted Skull Cap and Neck Cowls
$25

2 Hand Knit Neck Cowls - 100% British Wool (1 Cream color, 1 Burgundy color. 1 Hand Knit Beanie Small - Cream Color

Value: $75.00. Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

$50 Bethesda Bagels Gift Card + Starbucks basket item
$50 Bethesda Bagels Gift Card + Starbucks basket
$65

Enjoy $50 worth of bagels and schmear.

Valid at the Bethesda location. Winner will receive gift card via electronic transfer.


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups. Starbucks basket available for in person pickup October 26 or distribution via our skater network.


Total market value $130

$75 gift card to Burtons Grill & Bar + Starbucks basket item
$75 gift card to Burtons Grill & Bar + Starbucks basket
$80

Central to the Kentlands & Lakelands neighborhoods and convenient to Washington, DC, this location is the best place to enjoy Weekend Brunch, Happy Hour, Wine Wednesday, seasonal outdoor dining & more.

The Burtons Grill Gaithersburg menu features juicy burgers, bountiful salads, tender steaks, fresh seafood & more. Our food is always made from scratch with wholesome, premium ingredients – including gluten free & allergy friendly options.


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups.


Total market value $160

Two $25 Ledo Pizza Gift Certificate + Starbucks basket item
Two $25 Ledo Pizza Gift Certificate + Starbucks basket
$65

Two Ledo certificate Valid for Bethesda (Westlake Dr).


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups.


Total market value $130

Alexia Gabrielle Handmade Accessory Bags item
Alexia Gabrielle Handmade Accessory Bags
$10

Perfect for travel to skating competitions! Alexia Gabrielle Handmade Accessory Bags with style!

https://www.alexiagabrielle.com/

  • 2 Accessory bags (as pictured)

Value: $40.00


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Authentic Italian Dinner Basket item
Authentic Italian Dinner Basket
$100

Authentic Italian Dinner Basket with an array of pastas, sauces, extra virgin olive oil, an assortment of chocolates and a beautiful handmade ceramic pasta dish. This high-quality gift includes classic Trecca noodles, Rainbow Butterflies, Bucatini that features long spaghetti like pockets for sauce and Rissoto with a Mushroom Porcini.  

All of these traditional foods are rich in authentic flavors and can be whipped into a sophisticated meal or can be a gourmet surprise gift.  Bon Appetit!!!  Market Value: $250.00


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Disney trip planning services item
Disney trip planning services
$50

Free Disney trip planning services (Disney World, Disneyland, cruises) from Moments of Magic Travel and $100 gift card to use towards the trip. The planning services include dining and hotel reservations. daily plans, etc. Market value $150. Winner to coordinate scheduling with [email protected]

The Beach at Sunset framed photo item
The Beach at Sunset framed photo
$20

Perfect for beach lovers! Beautiful rustic framed photo from Patricia F. Clancy. Her photography is featured in New York State ‘s 2025 Erie Canal 200th Anniversary Calendar sponsored by the NYS Erie Canalway. In June, one of her photographs received the 2025 Arts Center Staff Award at the 2025 The Fence Art Exhibit in New York State. Title: “The Beach at Sunset” — West Dennis Beach, Cape Cod. September 2024
Medium: Canon EOS Rebel SL3. Market value $50. Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Pack of 4 Tickets to Thomas Jefferson's Monticello item
Pack of 4 Tickets to Thomas Jefferson's Monticello
$90

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is please to support DC EDGE.


Enjoy 4 admission tickets to Thomas Jefferson's Monticello in Charlottesville, VA. Package includes:

  • Daily Grounds Admission to Monticello
  • Highlights Guided Home Tour (45 minutes length)

For more information, please visit:

https://www.monticello.org/


Value: $168.00


$50 gift card to Founding Farmers item
$50 gift card to Founding Farmers
$25

Gift card to be used at Founding Farmers Potomac location. https://www.wearefoundingfarmers.com


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Free pizza from Coal Fire and Starbucks basket item
Free pizza from Coal Fire and Starbucks basket
$55

Free 16 inch pizza with up to two toppings from Coal Fire. https://coalfireonline.com/.


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups.


Total market value $110.

Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Custom DC EDGE Super fan pack item
Custom DC EDGE Super fan pack
$75

Show your DC EDGE pride! Serve your guests from a custom rectangular DC EDGE oak charcuterie board. Stay warm this winter in the ice rink with custom-made warm, fleece-lined black blanket (50 x 60). Fly your DC EDGE flag to support the skaters during competition season! 3 by 5 flag with DC EDGE logo; 2 grommets


Value: $160.00

Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Custom DC EDGE Charcuterie Board item
Custom DC EDGE Charcuterie Board
$25

Custom round DC EDGE oak charcuterie board.


Value: $55.00

Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Best of Charlottesville Gift Card Bouquet! item
Best of Charlottesville Gift Card Bouquet!
$250

Bouquet of Gift Cards from locally owned businesses in Charlottesville, VA proud to support DC EDGE!


Scarpa ($350.00 gift card) http://www.thinkscarpa.com

Scarpa offers a distinct selection of women’s clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty from established and independent designers.


Oasis Day Spa ($150.00 gift card)

http://www.oasisspacville.com/

Oasis is a day spa providing a refreshing, modern and rejuvenating environment for the diverse Charlottesville community. Oasis has a complete retail shop carrying over 20 lines of innovative and effective skin, nail and hair care products.


Cou Cou Rachou ($25.00 gift card)

http://www.coucourachou.com/

Cou Cou Rachou is Charlottesville’s classic French bakery, serving the finest French breads, savory & sweet pastries, and breads — made with local, organic ingredients.


Total Value: $525.00

$20 gift card to The Scoop ice cream and Starbucks basket item
$20 gift card to The Scoop ice cream and Starbucks basket
$30

The Scoop Handcrafted Ice Cream on Tuckerman Lane in Potomac MD.

https://www.thescoopicecreams.com/


Starbuck's basket includes two (2) 1-lb bags of whole bean coffee and three (3) tumbler/cups.


Total market value $100.

Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

Gift card package to Frank Pepe pizzeria item
Gift card package to Frank Pepe pizzeria
$50

Five gift cards to Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. One medium pizza per each gift card valid only at Bethesda location. https://pepespizzeria.com/. $25 value per card for total value of $125.

Jimmy John's gift card item
Jimmy John's gift card
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cater your next party with sandwiches! One box of 30 one-third sandwiches. Your choice of any sandwiches (exclusion might apply). Valid at Quince Orchard Road location, expires 12/31/25. Valued at $75. https://www.jimmyjohns.com/catering/party-boxes/30-piece-party-box

Autographed Washington Capitals hockey stick item
Autographed Washington Capitals hockey stick
$30

Pierre-Luc Dubois autographed Washington Capitals hockey stick with certificate of authenticity. Market value $140.


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

California Tortilla gift cards item
California Tortilla gift cards
$32

2-Gift Certificates for two free meals (total of 4 meals). Total value = $64


Limited to local pickup at exhibition on 10/26 or distribution via our skater network.

