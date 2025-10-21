DC EDGE Children's basket Auction

Starting bid
Huge basket filled with Bluey items - plush toys, games, pens, mini backpack, water bottle, cereal, 104 piece Lego set, school supply set, lip and nail set, bubble machine and more. Market value $290.
Basket filled with items for the Bluey lover in your life. Plushies, pink mini backpack, blanket, bubble wand and much more! Market value - $200
Basket filled with all your favorite characters from Encanto! Includes 4 character dolls (Mirabel, Dolores, Antonio, Bruno!), sing along book with microphone, lip glosses. Market value $125.
Basket filled with great items from Moana 2 - 175 piece Lego set, set of 7 flavored lip glosses, set of 5 action figurines, and DIY bracelet bead kit. Market value - $72.
Basket filled with great items from Wish. This basket is filled with 9 figurines, large dolls, and Wish toys. Great for Wish lovers! Market value $180.
Great for Potter lovers - 195 piece Lego set and Harry, Ron and Hermione figurines. Market value - $65
This one is stuffed full of goodies for the Wicked lover in your life. Glinda and Elphaba plushies, blanket, costumes, cereals, 306 piece Lego set, Elphaba's broom toy. Market value - $175
Adorable Vamperina basket with plushie and figurines. Market value - $45
$100 towards an event rental for a birthday party, corporate event, etc. of more than 2 courts at Dill Dinkers Pickleball. Redeemable at the North Bethesda or Rockville locations.
