Tunisian American Association of Young Professionals

Hosted by

Tunisian American Association of Young Professionals

About this event

2026 Retreat Marketplace

2700 Turf Valley Rd

Ellicott City, MD 21042, USA

Exhibitor Table @ TAYP 2026 Marketplace item
Exhibitor Table @ TAYP 2026 Marketplace
$100

For $100 you will have one 6-ft table with two chairs, table linen, and electricity at the TAYP 2026 Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026. You'll be able to engage the participants but it

Excludes: Sessions, Meals and Gala Dinner (require separate Exhibitor Day Pass).


“Add-On” - Day Pass for Marketplace Exhibitor
$199

This is an Add-on for Exhibitors who bought a table. You do not need this pass if your sole purpose is to engage participants via your table. This additional Exhibitor pass gives Exhibitors access to lunch, gala dinner and coffee breaks.
It Excludes: access to the sessions. If you desire access to the sessions, we recommend you purchase a regular participant day pass

Gala Dinner Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be featured during the Gala dinner and a company representative will get the opportunity to speak.

Add a donation for Tunisian American Association of Young Professionals

$

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