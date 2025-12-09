2026 Retreat Marketplace

About this event
For $100 you will have one 6-ft table with two chairs, table linen, and electricity at the TAYP 2026 Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 25, 2026. You'll be able to engage the participants but it
Excludes: Sessions, Meals and Gala Dinner (require separate Exhibitor Day Pass).
This is an Add-on for Exhibitors who bought a table. You do not need this pass if your sole purpose is to engage participants via your table. This additional Exhibitor pass gives Exhibitors access to lunch, gala dinner and coffee breaks.
It Excludes: access to the sessions. If you desire access to the sessions, we recommend you purchase a regular participant day pass
Your logo will be featured during the Gala dinner and a company representative will get the opportunity to speak.
$
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