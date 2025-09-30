DC Rape Crisis Center Auction

Hosted by
At Grounded, our mission is to cultivate a harmonious sanctuary where nature, wellness, and community seamlessly converge. Our destination uniquely integrates a plant shop, café, and wellness studio, embodying the principles of biophilic design to deepen your connection with the natural world. We are dedicated to providing a transformative and rejuvenating experience through the intentional integration of lush greenery, natural materials, and a serene ambiance. Our space is designed to inspire a profound sense of calm, vitality, and interconnectedness, ensuring that every visit nurtures both body and soul.
1913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington DC 20020
At Yoga District, we’re not all the same. And that’s our greatest strength. Our staff and students identify with diverse races, colors, religions, genders, gender identities, sexual orientations, national origins, genetics, disabilities, and ages. We believe yoga is for every body. We believe yoga is for you.
Can be redeemed at various locations across DC.
This Czech-style pilsner is straw in color and light in body finishing with a round mouthfeel. Light toasty malt is complemented by a floral and spicy hop character throughout leaving you with a balanced and refreshing beer. Born Bohemian received a 91 rating by Beer Connoisseur and an exceptional and world class 96 rating by Craft Beer & Brewing.
Sonny's Pizza is a neighborhood pizza joint featuring an intimate dining room and expansive covered garden patio. We sling square slices, whole pies, chicken & eggplant parms, meatballs, salads, beer & natural wine!
Located on 3120 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20010
Craving a steady supply of a classic cup? Lost Sock's seasonal Western House blend is the coffee you're looking for. This balanced, sweet, nutty blend is a perfect everyday cup.
What goes better with beer than golf? You and a guest will join Julie Verratti (Co-founder, Denizens Brewing Co.) and Justin Cox (Founder and owner, Atlas Brew Works) for a round of golf.
Have you ever wondered what goes into making beer? What does a brewery look like? Well you and up to nine of your friends can come in and take a guided tour and learn all that goes into making Other Half beers! Our tours take between 30-45 minutes and once the tour is complete, you and your guest will get a flight of 4 of our amazing beers to sample and your tour guide can guide you through them.
1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
