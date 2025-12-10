DC Spurs 2025 Holiday Party Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
A signed kit from the 25/26 men's first team. Authenticated by THFC. Free shipping within the US, worldwide shipping available at winner's cost.
Starting bid
Two (2) Washington Spirit premium all-inclusive tickets to a mutually-agreed upon match during the 2026 season at Audi Field. Only valid through the end of the regular 2026 season.
2024 Washington Spirit (team-issued) white jersey signed by Dorian Bailey.
Starting bid
Two (2) DC United premium all-inclusive tickets to a mutually-agreed upon match during the 2026 season at Audi Field. Only valid through the end of the regular 2026 season.
Starting bid
2014-15 Home Kit Size M: The season Harry Kane announced himself, firing 31 goals and stunning Chelsea in a 5–3 New Year’s Day classic. Spurs finished 5th under Pochettino, reaching the League Cup Final and laying the foundations for a new era. Size: Mens Medium Generously donated by Colors.Utd
