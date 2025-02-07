DC Trip Deposit - Gr. 8

Full Deposit
$200
Due by Monday, Feb. 10. This is preferred, so we can cover the full cost of the tickets.
Partial Deposit - Payment #1
$100
Due by Monday, Feb. 10. This is an option if paying in full by Feb. 10 is a hardship.
Partial Deposit - Payment #2
$100
Due by Friday, March 7. This is an option if paying in full by Feb. 10 is a hardship.

