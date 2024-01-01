Victorious Conference 2024

You’re invited to Victorious Conference, a life-changing two-day event with Steve and Wendy Backlund, authors of the best-selling books, "Victorious Mindsets" and "Victorious Emotions".





This immersive experience will take place on October 20th and 21st at LIFECHURCH7 in Richland, Washington.





The Victorious Conference will inspire and empower you to overcome personal challenges and embrace a life of victory in Jesus. Steve and Wendy Backlund, renowned speakers and authors, will share their wisdom and insights to help you develop a victorious mindset and master your emotions. Through thought-provoking teachings, interactive discussions, and engaging worship, you will learn how to break free from limiting beliefs, fear, and negativity to transform your life.





Conference Highlights:

Engaging keynote sessions from Steve and Wendy Backlund, offering practical tools and insights to help you experience personal breakthrough and emotional freedom through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals seeking personal growth and transformation.

Powerful worship and prayer experiences to deepen your connection with God.

Exclusive access to the authors' resources and special event discounts on their books.

Don't miss this opportunity to dive deep into the powerful teachings of "Victorious Mindsets" and "Victorious Emotions" with Steve and Wendy Backlund at the Victorious Conference.





Reserve your spot today and take the first step in transforming your mindset, emotions, and ultimately your life!