Town of Montgomery EMS & Corey's Pickles Fundraiser

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The pickle that is sure to please every pickle lover which I often refer to as the “Godfather of Pickles”. After the first crunch your taste buds come alive with the taste of fresh dill and garlic with a dash of turmeric and other pickling spices. Garlic and dill were truly a match made in heaven, making this our best-selling pickle.
The pickle that is sure to please every pickle lover which I often refer to as the “Godfather of Pickles”. After the first crunch your taste buds come alive with the taste of fresh dill and garlic with a dash of turmeric and other pickling spices. Garlic and dill were truly a match made in heaven, making this our best-selling pickle.
The pickle that is sure to please every pickle lover which I often refer to as the “Godfather of Pickles”. After the first crunch your taste buds come alive with the taste of fresh dill and garlic with a dash of turmeric and other pickling spices. Garlic and dill were truly a match made in heaven, making this our best-selling pickle.
Sometimes referred to as a “New Pickle” the Half Sour is the most impatient of all. After chilling out in the salted brine with fresh garlic, red pepper, and pickling spices for one day they are ready to jump out and be enjoyed. The extremely fresh pickle taste makes them the perfect complement to a sandwich or spicy foods as they cool the taste buds.
The delicious sour pickle that many of us grew up on in NY. I like to think of these as the grandfather of the Half Sour. As they age for several weeks in the vinegar brine with fresh minced garlic, they really gain more character over time. These are the pickle that are always crunchy on the outside and juicy in the center and aim to please the vinegar lover.
This pickle reminds me of the one grandma used to make in her kitchen. They are sweetened to perfection and great on sandwiches, salads, or a sweet snack without the guilt.
This is the result of the sweet bread & butter and hot & spicy pickles having a baby. After the first bite of these firm, crunchy pickle chips, you will taste the sweetness followed by the perfect kick of chili pepper. These are great for the person who doesn’t want anything too sweet or with too much heat. Perfect complement to burgers or make a great Reuben sandwich (don’t forget to add our fresh kraut!)
The pickle that is sure to please every pickle lover. There are so many words that can be used to describe this delectable pickle. Upon first bite they are crunchy, sweet and the horseradish zing begins creeping in. They are a must-try pickle that definitely has a plot twist.
This pickle is made with freshly shaved horseradish and without the sugar. If you just want the “bite” of horseradish without the sweetness, this is the pickle for you.
This pickle is sure to spice things up in your life. Cured with fresh chili peppers, they have the right amount of heat to still be able to enjoy the fresh pickle taste. It may take a few seconds, but your taste buds will begin to light up with the zesty wave of chilis.
Crisp, tangy, and downright addictive. Our pickled green tomatoes are hand-packed at peak freshness and brined to perfection. The perfect balance of bright acidity and savory crunch.
This isn’t your typical grocery store sauerkraut. After aging in vinegar with a hint of salt, the fresh white cabbage is ready to be added to your hot dogs, wurst, sandwiches, or to be slow cooked to perfection with a juicy pork roast or kielbasa. A must-have for every family BBQ.
This is a must have thinly sliced crunchy pickle to complete every sandwich or burger. After the first crunch your taste buds come alive with the taste of fresh dill and garlic with a dash of turmeric and other pickling spices. Garlic and dill were truly a match made in heaven, making this our best-selling pickle.
These delicious marinated button mushrooms are great on char-cuterie boards or pizza & sandwiches, served in a bowl alongside olives, and with cheese plates, especially with goat cheese, on top of meat or veggie burgers, salads, pasta, or they make a great low carb snack.
Queen olives stuffed with a gherkin pickle.
Queen olives stuffed with fresh bleu cheese.
The perfect healthy, crunchy snack or salad topper!
Fresh whole green beans with red pepper, fresh garlic cloves and fresh dill. (Mild Kick)
Our best selling pickled veggie! Make a delicious beet salad with nuts, goat cheese and oranges. Perfect straight out of the jar for a healthy snack or side dish
Fresh beets made with a vinegar and brown sugar brine, with fresh onions and spices.
Perfect addition to your salads or sandwich, great on fish, steak, eggs or chicken, or make a great healthy snack!
Fresh Asparagus spears with red pepper, fresh garlic cloves and fresh dill.
Queen olives stuffed with fresh garlic.
A fresh, mild salsa made with dill pickles and a must have for your next party or BBQ. Perfect for dipping, putting on tacos, burgers or dogs.
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