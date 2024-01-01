Main Street Tree Sponsorship

Main Street Point Pleasant is working on a huge project and needs your help! We're planning to replace the invasive and overgrown Bradford Pear trees on Main Street with beautiful Kwanzan Cherry trees, made so famous by Washington's D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival. This will enhance downtown Point Pleasant, make our storefronts and businesses much more visible, and create the opportunity to hold a Cherry Blossom Festival in the future!





Individuals and businesses can sponsor the new trees in the name of themselves or a loved one, to be listed on a dedication plaque downtown. Individual sponsorships are $300 and corporate sponsorships are $500, both of which include the $110 cost of the tree and $150 cost for planting and protection, along with a small amount for maintenance in case a few of the trees don't survive their first year.





Thank you for your support of this project and our downtown!