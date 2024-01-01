Membership 2024

Atlantic Salmon for Northern Maine, Inc. has a vision to restore the Atlantic salmon in the Aroostook River watershed for sport fishing and subsistence for tribal people, as well as to restore, preserve, and conserve Atlantic salmon and to work with and encourage constituted authorities and other conservation organizations.

How can you help? Become a member today.

What are the benefits of membership?

* being part of the restoration process

*passing a legacy to your family and future residents

* having a vote at the annual meeting

*attending one monthly supper meeting for free

* learning about and being involved with raising salmon from an egg to a smolt, then releasing them in a stream to continue their life cycle





How do I become a member?





Adult $150

Smolt $125

Parr $100

Fry $75

Alevin $50

Egg $25