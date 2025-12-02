DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

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DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

About this event

DCB Giving Tree Staff Appreciation

Gift of Appreciation for 1 DCB Staff Member
$25

Provide a gift of appreciation gift for one DCB non-classroom teacher staff member.


To gift more than one staff member, press the plus sign after you add the first one to your cart.

Contribute to a gift of appreciation for a DCB staff member
$20

Combine your gift with the gifts of others to show appreciation for a DCB staff member!

Contribute to a gift of appreciation for a DCB staff member
$15

Combine your gift with the gifts of others to show appreciation for a DCB staff member!

Contribute to a gift of appreciation for a DCB staff member
$10

Combine your gift with the gifts of others to show appreciation for a DCB staff member!

Contribute to a gift of appreciation for a DCB staff member
$5

Combine your gift with the gifts of others to show appreciation for a DCB staff member!

Add a donation for DC Bilingual Public Charter School PTA

$

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