Hosted by

Arkansas Scholars Foundation

About this event

First Annual Swing for Scholars Golf Tourney Sponsors (copy)

3400 Rebsamen Park Rd

Little Rock, AR 72202, USA

Platinum Tournament Sponsor
$1,000

The is the top spot for sponsoring this tournament.

Gold Tournament Sponsor
$500

Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.

Silver Tournament Sponsor
$250

Sponsorships can be in a firm, company or individual name as well as memorials.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Hole assignment by tournament committee.

Individual Tournament Sponsor
$50

This is to allow individuals to be a Tournament Sponsors. Thank you for your support. Firms or companies must use other sponsorship opportunities.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$2,500

$50,000 cash or vehicle prize to one amateur player in the tournament.

Add a donation for Arkansas Scholars Foundation

$

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