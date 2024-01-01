Logo
Private Chess Coaching - Tuesday personalized 1:1

San Ramon, CA, USA

Personalized 1:1 Chess Classes for Novice & Intermediate Students


Take your chess game to the next level with our Private Chess Coaching program! Our expert coaches provide personalized 1:1 instruction tailored to your needs and goals.


Benefits:

  • Customized lessons to address your strengths, weaknesses, and goals
  • Flexible scheduling to accommodate your busy schedule 
  • Personalized feedback and guidance from an experienced coach 
  • Improved understanding of chess strategies and tactics
  • Enhanced critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Boosted confidence and performance in chess tournaments


Class Structure:

  • 60-minute sessions (in-person or online)
  • Comprehensive lesson plans tailored to your level
  • (novice or intermediate)
  • Interactive instruction, analysis, and practice
  • Ongoing progress tracking and assessment


Coaching Focus:

  • Opening and endgame strategies
  • Tactical and positional play
  • Pawn structure and piece development
  • Attack and defense techniques
  • Game analysis and review


Join our Private Chess Coaching program and unlock your full chess potential!

