FOUNDING MEMBERSHIPS

1. Founding Hybrid Membership-Membresia Hybrida
$100

Valid for one year

Perfect for members who want flexibility between virtual and in-person participation.


Online Benefits

  • Digital membership certificate and ID card
  • Use of the “DCCF Member” logo on promotional materials
  • Member profile included in the digital directory
  • Online access to educational content and resource library
  • Access to the digital member community and virtual events
  • Monthly newsletter subscription and member welcome mention
  • Virtual onboarding/orientation session
  • Access to online courses and workshops (some may have registration fees)

Hybrid Advantages

  • Attend in-person or virtual events based on your schedule
  • Participate from anywhere: Florida, Dominican Republic, or worldwide
  • Save on travel while keeping in-person options
  • Connect with members in different cities and countries
  • Choose the format you prefer for each event
  • Sponsorship opportunities for online and in-person events (fees may apply)
  • Special member pricing for workshops, seminars, and events

Best For

  • Entrepreneurs with multi-location operations
  • Busy members unable to attend all in-person events
  • International members seeking Florida connections
  • Remote teams

Investment: US$147.00

2. Founding Essential Membership (Membresia Esencial)
$148.50

Valid for one year

Ideal for entrepreneurs seeking stronger support, visibility, and ongoing growth opportunities.

Includes All Hybrid Benefits, plus:

Visibility & Promotion

  • Two (2) annual social media promotions
  • One (1) free annual job posting on the Chamber job board
  • Invitation to “Lunch & Learn” in-person training sessions (fees may apply)
  • Quarterly follow-up from a membership analyst

Networking & Events

  • Invitation to all Chamber networking events (some may have access fees or sponsorship options)
  • One (1) complimentary business presentation at a Chamber networking event

Business Growth Resources

  • One (1) hour of basic business consulting per year
  • Access to member discount programs
  • Participation in the Chamber’s referral network

Additional Benefits

  • One (1) complimentary guest pass for a networking event
  • Participation in the member referral incentive program

Best For

  • Orlando-area business owners
  • Entrepreneurs seeking visibility and networking
  • Independent professionals seeking new business relationships
  • Business owners wanting access to training opportunities

Investment: US$297.00

3. Founding Premier Membership- Membresia Premier
$248.50

Valid for one year

Designed for business leaders seeking expanded visibility, international reach, and strategic connections.



Includes All Essential Benefits, plus:

Visibility & Promotion

  • Three (3) annual social media promotions
  • Two (2) free annual job postings
  • Priority placement on Chamber referral requests
  • Direct introductions to key business contacts in target markets
  • Cultural liaison support for international transactions

Networking & Events

  • One (1) free guest access to any business development event
  • Special pricing for international networking events

International Business Benefits

  • Direct introductions in strategic markets
  • Access to discounted international events

Additional Benefits

  • Two (2) complimentary guest passes for networking events

Best For

Members looking to expand into the Dominican Republic or other partner countries.

Investment: US$497.00

Includes membership for two business representatives

4. Founding Executive Membership-Membresia Ejecutiva
$498.50

Valid for one year

The highest tier, offering premium visibility, international expansion support, and VIP access.



Includes All Premier Benefits, plus:

Visibility & Promotion

  • Digital and printed membership certificate
  • Four (4) annual social media promotions
  • Four (4) free annual job postings
  • Premium business listing with enhanced profile
  • Priority placement for business referrals
  • Logo included on Chamber website and selected presentations
  • Unlimited access to premium resource library and business toolkits

Dedicated Support

  • Dedicated membership specialist/account manager
  • Access to business development guides and advanced resources

Networking & Events – VIP Level

  • Unlimited free access to Chamber networking events
  • Opportunity to be a speaker at an event (upon request)
  • Admission to one exclusive Executive Circle private dinner
  • Option to host/co-host a Chamber networking event at your business
  • VIP access to meetings with political and community leaders (consult availability)

International Business Expansion

  • Press release distribution in Florida & Dominican Republic (discounted)
  • Two (2) annual business consulting sessions
  • Priority international business referrals
  • Strategic market-entry consulting (Florida, RD & LatAm)
  • Free participation in up to two international trade missions per year
  • VIP access to international partner chambers
  • Cultural translation & business liaison support (discounted)
  • Direct linkage to Dominican companies
  • Support with government relations and binational operations

Additional Benefits

  • Three (3) complimentary guest passes

Best For

Businesses seeking:

  • International expansion
  • High-level visibility
  • Strong government, binational, and international relationships

Investment: US$997.00

Includes membership for up to three business representatives

