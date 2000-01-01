United Country Raffle for The Call

🎉 Join us for a heartwarming event supporting The CALL, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between church and state to provide loving homes for children in foster care. United Country Mountain Home, Arkansas is proud to host a fundraiser raffle, with all proceeds going towards The CALL's mission of recruiting, training, and supporting foster and adoptive families.

Your chance to win fantastic prizes while supporting a worthy cause includes two Yeti coolers paired with premium rods and reels, all up for grabs in our raffle! Tickets are available for $10 for 2 each or $20 for 6 chances, and you can purchase them online or at the United Country offices in Mountain Home, Salem, and Thayer, Missouri.

Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our vision: a future where no child is left waiting. In Arkansas alone, over 8,000 children experience the uncertainty of foster care each year due to neglect or abuse. In Baxter and Fulton Counties, where The CALL serves, there are an average of 47 children in care each month, with only 15 foster homes available to care for them. Additionally, 23 children from Baxter County are placed outside their home county due to the shortage of foster homes, particularly those capable of accommodating sibling groups.

Your support directly impacts these children's lives by providing essential resources and a supportive community for both biological, foster, and adoptive families. From clothing, diapers, and formula to toys, school supplies, and a safe space for family visits, The CALL's support center is a lifeline for families in need.

Join us in making a difference and spreading hope for children in foster care. Purchase your raffle tickets today and stand a chance to win while supporting a worthy cause. Together, we can create brighter futures for every child in our community. Thank you for your generosity and compassion! 🌟



