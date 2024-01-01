PRE-SALE: Punkraiser for Corvallis Music Collective ***Doors: 6pm***

***All-ages benefit show for Corvallis Music Collective***
Featuring Local Acts:
Skeleton Boy:Pop Culture Punk from Albany/Corvallis. Keepin' it spooky 24/7/365!!https://www.instagram.com/skeletonboyband/https://open.spotify.com/album/1RxbDLpcMYqPMvNzzqWlLb?si=wB4L4Ja0TDKlHx3WdA7l8wRiot! Riot!Punk Band (Corvallis OR) with a side of everything!The world can be dark. We believe ART, specifically music, brightens it.Let us encourage YOU!https://www.instagram.com/riotriotmusic/Between Home & Somewhere ElseBetween home & somewhere else is one of the bands of all time.https://www.instagram.com/bhaswe_band/https://open.spotify.com/album/4tWa3qByBSINpMOdKefqAP?si=22PWLlaiTgiiHZE4lsNJAQMighty LonelyFast pop band from Portland, OR.https://www.instagram.com/mightylonely/https://open.spotify.com/album/22DIKOaAlzC6Memw5e0I1K?si=kHsMPseFSyui9IZRr5NZGw
Organizer: Whi
Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door.
Online sales end 4pm day of show.
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437.
Box office open at 5:30pm.
Doors open at 6:00pm.