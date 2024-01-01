PRE-SALE: Punkraiser for Corvallis Music Collective ***Doors: 6pm***

***All-ages benefit show for Corvallis Music Collective***





Featuring Local Acts:



Skeleton Boy:

Pop Culture Punk from Albany/Corvallis. Keepin' it spooky 24/7/365!!

https://www.instagram.com/skeletonboyband/

https://open.spotify.com/album/1RxbDLpcMYqPMvNzzqWlLb?si=wB4L4Ja0TDKlHx3WdA7l8w



Riot! Riot!

Punk Band (Corvallis OR) with a side of everything!

The world can be dark. We believe ART, specifically music, brightens it.

Let us encourage YOU!

https://www.instagram.com/riotriotmusic/



Between Home & Somewhere Else

Between home & somewhere else is one of the bands of all time.

https://www.instagram.com/bhaswe_band/

https://open.spotify.com/album/4tWa3qByBSINpMOdKefqAP?si=22PWLlaiTgiiHZE4lsNJAQ



Mighty Lonely

Fast pop band from Portland, OR.

https://www.instagram.com/mightylonely/

https://open.spotify.com/album/22DIKOaAlzC6Memw5e0I1K?si=kHsMPseFSyui9IZRr5NZGw





Organizer: Whi

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door.

Online sales end 4pm day of show.

To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437.

Box office open at 5:30pm.

Doors open at 6:00pm.